To lead in tech innovation, we must expand our quantum program

Our world is standing on the precipice of our next technological revolution backed by the power of quantum computing. Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and other critical technologies are experiencing breakthroughs powered by advancing computing power that isn’t only faster than before, but also changes the way computers think. This technology has the power to change the world, and it is crucial that America leads the way.

Now is the time for the U.S. government to take a leap of action by expanding our quantum technology program to include the development and deployment of near-term applications that promote U.S. innovation for solving critical real-world problems impacting American society.

Quantum computing is a game-changing technology that can dramatically increase the speed at which computers can help solve challenges facing the public and private sector, such as improving our supply chains, transportation networks, electric grid, and our communication resilience. According to the Quantum Economic Development Consortium, there are more than 200 identified applications for quantum computing in the electric industry alone.

As a world leader, the U.S. must pave the way for quantum applications. To ensure that our country promotes U.S. quantum innovation and does not fall behind other global leaders, I led my colleagues Reps. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) and Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas) in introducing H.R. 2739, The Quantum Sandbox for Near-Term Applications Act. This bipartisan legislation will accelerate the commercial development of quantum technology in the U.S. by creating a “quantum sandbox” program.

In simple terms, a sandbox is a live test environment that allows companies to safely build solutions which collectively test products or use streamlined processes to develop commercially ready applications. A sandbox approach speeds up innovation in a safe and secure manner and proves the viability of technology applications before they are fully deployed while the government monitors progress.

The goal of our legislation is to create a quantum sandbox environment where public-private partnerships can develop quantum-enabled software tools for use by companies in a wide variety of critical sectors in the “near-term,” meaning less than 24 months.

The sandbox approach has also been instrumental in driving innovation in other industries. For example, remote deposit technology was developed in a financial technology sector sandbox after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to keep financial institutions operational in the wake of catastrophic events inhibiting the physical exchange of paper checks. The Check Clearing for the 21st Century Act made digital images of checks legally acceptable payments. Millions of people and institutions now use remote deposit capture technology.

Sandboxes are also a pillar of American competitiveness. By establishing a quantum sandbox program, the U.S. government can prioritize the development of technologies that many of our international counterparts are already pursuing.

The Australian government is exploring how quantum computing applications can improve the country’s transportation system. It is also evaluating how these applications can enable autonomous vehicles to conduct last-minute re-supply operations for the Australian Army.

The Japanese government is leveraging quantum applications to address a host of issues such as improving tsunami evacuation procedures and reducing waste. And the U.K. is assessing how to integrate quantum technology into a variety of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and financial services, within an 18-month timeframe.

To remain global leaders, continual innovation by the U.S. quantum industry is crucial, and robust government and private sector leadership and investment in quantum research and near-term development is necessary to strengthen the economic and national security of our country.

Our government must promote and invest in quantum and quantum-hybrid technologies, including annealing and gate-model quantum computing, quantum communications and quantum sensing. At the same time, we must continue building long-term system advancements to protect against foreign bad actors.

Additionally, many of today’s quantum technologies are already accessible in the cloud, breaking down barriers to access and allowing American innovation to help key domestic industries, including energy, telecommunications, financial services, health care and defense.

The Quantum Sandbox for Near-Term Applications Act will augment the long-term basic research currently being conducted through the National Quantum Initiative, which is eligible for reauthorization this year. It will also amend the initiative to include the vitally important quantum sandbox program, allowing more U.S. businesses and consumers to realize the benefits of this critical technology.

Sandboxes are a proven method for developing new technologies that can immediately impact individuals, industry, and America’s national competitiveness. A congressionally authorized sandbox program will help grow the U.S. quantum industry and ensure our country remains a global leader in quantum innovation.

Congressman Jay Obernolte is a video game developer and business owner serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and as chairman of the Subcommittee for Investigations and Oversight on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. He is proud to represent California’s 23rd District including the High Desert and Inland Empire.