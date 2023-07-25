trending:

Defense authorization bill takes important steps to fight China’s growing influence

by Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.), opinion contributor - 07/25/23 3:00 PM ET
BEIJING, CHINA – OCTOBER 22: Chinese President Xi Jinping raises his hand as he votes during the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at The Great Hall of People on October 22, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Only seven months ago, a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spy balloon traversed the United States, gripped the attention of the nation. Since then, the American people have become increasingly aware of CCP espionage infiltrating every industry. From higher education to social media to intellectual property theft, the CCP collects huge amounts of data to spy on the American people and undermines the United States. 

I have worked for several years to bring attention of LOGINK, a key CCP objective overlapping their Belt Road Initiative and Digital Silk Road to create global commercial and political order under the watch of Xi Jinping. This campaign has advanced to a point where the CCP is now able to gather insights on American businesses, U.S. strategic assets, and supply chain weak links in order to further the CCP’s growing economic monopoly.  

Created in 2007, this Chinese state-owned logistics platform — available for free — has exploded in popularity in recent years. LOGINK is currently being used by 14 of the world’s largest ports and partners with multilateral and international organizations, giving Beijing access to our commercial and military ships’ cargo manifests and transit routes.  

In November I wrote a letter to President Joe Biden with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) urging him to take action to counter the use of LOGINK. To date,  he has not responded.  

This threat has been ignored for far too long. That is why I was proud to vote yes on the House of Representatives’ FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that not only provides our military with the largest pay raise in 20 years and improves military readiness, but directly takes steps to address the CCPs threat to our national security.   

The House-passed version of the NDAA includes my legislation, the Securing Maritime Data from Communist China Act, to prevent the Department of Defense from entering into contracts with any ports that use LOGINK and require the secretary of State to work with our allies to provide alternatives to this platform. It also requires the president to ensure any international agreement, such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, excludes the use of LOGINK. 

This is a huge victory! While our fight to protect the United States from CCP espionage is far from over, this NDAA is vital in our efforts. The bill also includes my amendments to support Taiwan and research the CCP’s influence in African Atlantic ports.  

LOGINK was also a major topic of concern at a recent hearing of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, on which I also serve. The most alarming revelation from that hearing is that LOGINK recently became a member of International Port Community Systems Association. This association plays a role in global trade facilitation across every region of the world. We cannot let the CCP continue to purposefully violate international trade norms and rules, undercut competition, and strengthen their position in the global marketplace.   

Deterring the CCP will require partnership with like-minded democracies across the world. As the administration continues engaging in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) — which it claims will include efforts to promote “trade facilitation” and would include steps to promote logistical streamlining — we must ensure our allies and economic partners are not reliant on LOGINK. We must stop this before it’s too late.  

Let me be perfectly clear — the CCP is the greatest threat to democracy across the globe. That is why I am so proud to see this year’s NDAA take the steps needed to protect our national security. Together, we will do whatever it takes to preserve the liberty we hold dear.   

Michelle Steel represents California’s 45th District and is a member of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

