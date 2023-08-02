Outdoor recreation economy is growing — legislation could get in the way of welcoming new recreationists  

When my family and I moved to the United States from India, our immigrant journey of settling here was very difficult, to put it simplistically. In trying to learn all the customs of our new home, we stumbled into camping believing this too — like trick-or-treating for Halloween and painting eggs for Easter — was an essential part of American culture. The simple experience of learning new outdoor skills as a family gave us a reprieve from our stressful immigrant lives. At the campground, I saw my parents laughing and relaxing around the fire instead of rushing between shift work and stressing about finances; and instead of being full-time, overwhelmed latchkey kids, my sister and I just got to be children again, exploring a new landscape and chasing our curiosity till the sun set. Those first experiences in the Great American Outdoors were so formative for me and enabled my family to find healing and joy through turbulent times.

But the outdoors is a lot more than my personal antidote; it is a force for good nationwide. Government metrics show that outdoor recreation generates $862 billion in economic output and employs 4.5 million Americans. A new Outdoor Foundation report shows that outdoor recreation supports more than 170 million participants across activities. Over the past few years, this sector has become even more important for local communities, from supporting public health and well-being to helping stimulate urban and rural economies.

At a time when the outdoor industry should be celebrating diverse backgrounds, abilities and identities, Congress is considering bills that would hinder the progress our sector is making toward a more welcoming and equitable outdoors and could obstruct the economic growth of this rapidly growing industry.

Appropriations bills recently passed by the House of Representatives prevent land and water management agencies from investing in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) training for their staff and prohibit the flying on property of any flags other than the U.S. flag. DEIA education provides value insight on diverse perspectives and the history of exclusion in our shared public spaces; this education is a critical tool to ensure land managers are properly trained in making all people who walk through their doors, or into the great outdoors, feel welcome, safe and supported.

Similarly, our public lands must reflect the richness of our society and acknowledge the contributions of every individual who calls this country home. By allowing flags, like the Pride flag, to fly at important historical landmarks we loudly proclaim that although safe spaces were not always a part of American history, our public lands today are a reflection of our nation’s progress, representing the struggles, triumphs and resiliency of those who made tremendous personal sacrifices fighting for equality and justice.

Ensuring that all Americans can find a sense of belonging in our public lands should be a goal shared among us all, especially agencies managing public lands, waters, parks and historical sites that serve as the crown jewels of our nation and values. We hope to work with Congress to ensure these provisions are not signed into law and that our efforts focus instead on creating and growing public spaces where all individuals feel welcomed and valued. Together let’s build robust support for efforts that invite new visitors to their public lands and waters and build bridges with communities historically not included in the outdoor story.

During a very difficult time in mine and my family’s immigrant lives, outdoor recreation served as a critical therapeutic reprieve that allowed us to bond and heal. Discovering camping planted seeds in me of a love for the outdoors and a passion to share its benefits as well as its stewardship with all Americans. By working toward ensuring inclusivity and accessibility to our public lands we will help foster a sense of belonging for everyone who ventures outdoors, families like mine and yours.

Ambreen Tariq is the senior program director at Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. Ambreen also founded and runs @BrownPeopleCamping, is a non-practicing attorney, and was most recently a strategic communications specialist for the federal government in Washington, D.C. Ambreen is the author of “Fatima’s Great Outdoors.”