Youth crime won’t be solved with harsher punishments

Since the start of the pandemic, a colossal wave of news stories about youth violence has created an impression that an alarming violent crime spree is underway, led by young people. Many law enforcement officials and “tough on crime” politicians have latched onto this narrative to advance an antiquated agenda in which the only perceived solution to adolescent crime is harsher punishment.

I’ve studied the data extensively, and this narrative is bogus. We have no evidence that youth crime has spiked during the pandemic, as a recent report I authored shows. And whatever the short-term trends in youth offending, returning to the failed punitive strategies of the past would do more harm than good.

Of course, we must take vigilant action to minimize crime — and especially to combat a worrisome rise in murders and gun violence since 2019. In particular, we must adopt common-sense gun laws to limit access to deadly assault weapons like those used in the recent tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

But after all the hardship young Americans have experienced during the pandemic, it would be foolhardy to reinstate outdated, overly punitive responses to adolescent offending that have consistently proven both racially inequitable and ineffective. Instead, we should put our resources into strategies that work.





The recent calls for harsher penalties for adolescents appear to rest on the media-fueled presumption that youth violence is rising nationwide. But over the past two decades, the share of crimes committed by people under the age of 18 dropped by half — from 15 percent of all arrests down to 7 percent. From 1994 to 2019, the youth arrest rate for all serious violent crimes plummeted by 72 percent — far more than for any adult age cohort.

From 2019 to 2020, young people’s share of total offenses continued to fall, and the overall number of serious violent offenses committed by young people actually declined.





Much of the recent media attention to youth crime has focused on carjackings, driven by a sharp rise reported in several cities and the fact that youth make up a large share of carjacking arrests. But because police only make arrests in 10 to 15 percent of carjacking cases, there is no reliable data on the age profile of those arrested. And we don’t know whether local spikes in carjacking reflect a nationwide trend because the federal government does not release data on carjackings. Federal data does show, however, that total robberies by youth — of which carjackings are a subcategory — declined in 2020.

As yet, national data on youth crime from 2021 or 2022 remain unavailable. We may ultimately find that youth offending rates increased during the pandemic — at least in some crime categories. But even if that comes to pass, it would not justify scaling back recent reforms in youth justice or adopting get-tough strategies against youth.

Young people have suffered unprecedented disruption and trauma during the pandemic. Adolescent anxiety disorders, depression and self-harm are up sharply. So, it would not be surprising — or an indictment of current justice policies — if delinquency increased as well.

Research makes clear that punitive practices like treating juveniles as adults in court, increasing incarceration, and criminalizing routine adolescent misbehavior won’t do anything to stop crime. Rather, these knee-jerk responses all heighten delinquency, worsen youth outcomes, exacerbate racial disparities and undermine public safety.

Fortunately, we have solid evidence that many other strategies do actually reduce adolescent crime.

We can close the school-to-prison pipeline by hiring counselors rather than police in schools and addressing student misbehavior with restorative justice or emergency mental health interventions rather than suspensions, expulsion and arrests. We can also place young people accused of less serious offenses into restorative justice and other community-led diversion programs instead of adjudicating their cases in juvenile courts, which often do more harm than good.

Finally, we can keep the vast majority of youth at home and attending school pending their court dates rather than locking them in pre-trial detention cells. And for youth found guilty of delinquent offenses, we can offer evidence-based interventions and positive youth development opportunities that work, rather than confining them in institutions with enormous racial disparities and dismal records of failure and abuse.

In recent years, justice systems across the country have been gradually spreading these solutions. We can’t let the combination of misleading news coverage and political opportunism undermine the encouraging bipartisan cooperation that has fueled recent reforms.

It is time to stop demonizing young people and start advancing solutions that actually keep us safe and help our young people thrive.

Richard Mendel is a senior research fellow for youth justice at The Sentencing Project, where he conducts research and writes reports to promote reform of our nation’s youth justice systems.