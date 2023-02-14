trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Criminal Justice
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Without accurate data, we’re fighting hate crimes blindfolded

by George Selim, opinion contributor - 02/14/23 1:00 PM ET
by George Selim, opinion contributor - 02/14/23 1:00 PM ET
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE – An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. Hate crimes in the U.S. remained relatively high last year after a surge not seen in nearly two decades, according to a new FBI report Monday, Dec. 12. But experts say is actually an undercount because thousands of police departments, including some of the country’s largest, didn’t report their data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Last month in Bloomington, Ind., an Asian-American student was reportedly stabbed in the head while riding a bus by an individual who claimed she targeted the student because she was Chinese. 

And near the end of 2022, we saw atrocious attacks such as the fatal shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs and the vicious assault of a Jewish victim in Central Park by a man who reportedly yelled “Kanye 2024.”  

Hate crimes — crimes in which a person is targeted because of a protected, immutable identity characteristic — cause unique and widespread harm. They send a message of fear, intimidation and exclusion not only to the individual victim but also to the group of people who share that person’s identity characteristics. 

In order to effectively counter hate crimes, we must have data that demonstrates the scope and magnitude of the problem. Under the Hate Crimes Statistics Act of 1990, the attorney general is required to collect data about hate crimes across the country and publish an annual report.  

But attacks like the ones mentioned above are currently at risk of not being counted in the federally collected data at all. The reason? Many police departments are failing to report hate crime data to the FBI.  

When the FBI released its latest report on hate crimes data for 2021 in December, there were astounding gaps in the data — gaps that are wider and more widespread than we have seen in decades. Overall, there was a sharp 22 percent decrease in the number of reporting agencies, the lowest number of agencies in 20 years. The Jewish Federations of North America noted that, on top of the sharp decline in the number of agencies that participated in reporting, some of the most populated cities in the country, including New York City and Los Angeles, did not participate, nor did “nearly the entire state of Florida or most of California.”   

This alarming lack of data for 2021 has rendered it extremely challenging to draw meaningful conclusions about year-over-year national numbers and trends. And yet, even with major agencies’ data missing in the FBI hate crime report, a total of 7,262 hate crime incidents were reported in 2021, the third-highest number in a decade. This suggests that had more jurisdictions reported, the FBI’s report likely would have shown record-high numbers.  

While never perfect or fully complete, the annual report by the FBI has, for decades, reflected trends in hate crimes over time. The Anti-Defamation League, where I am vice president of national affairs, and other organizations depend upon accurate data to provide a national framework for what we see happening across the country as we work in partnership with communities and government leaders to address and counter hate. Data guides policy. Without a more complete picture of the problem, which inherently depends on jurisdictions participating, we cannot address the prevalence of hate violence across the country in a comprehensive way.    

Accurate reporting also sends a message that hate crimes are taken seriously and that there are mechanisms in place to support those who are targeted, especially those in marginalized communities. Inaccurate and incomplete data reporting sends the very opposite message. And the failure of major states and cities across the country to report hate crime data essentially — and inexcusably — erases the lived experience of marginalized communities across the country.   

The rising tide of hate crimes makes the need for data even more urgent. Law enforcement agencies must immediately recommit to reporting. And, given the enormous gaps and low participation rate for 2021, it seems clear that we must make it mandatory for state and local law enforcement agencies that receive federal funding to participate in the FBI’s hate crimes data collection efforts to obtain a more complete understanding of the threat.   

In 2023, all of us have a responsibility to confront hate in our communities. At a time when marginalized communities are increasingly vulnerable to hate and extremism, particularly in the face of white supremacy, it is essential that we take a community- and victim-centered approach as we craft policy solutions and dig into the hard work of addressing bias-motivated violence. And having robust data is key to that work. 

George Selim is vice president of national affairs at ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) and a former director of community partnerships at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 

Tags Anti-Asian violence anti-Semistim Hate crimes Politics of the United States Violent extremism

More Criminal Justice News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  2. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  3. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  4. White House: No indication objects were part of China spy program
  5. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  6. Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her
  7. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  8. Feehery: The check-the-box candidate runs for the Republican nomination 
  9. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  10. Police say Michigan State shooter had note threatening two NJ schools
  11. Biden hits 100 judicial confirmations, outpacing Trump and Obama
  12. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  13. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  14. Pence to fight subpoena from special counsel
  15. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  16. Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’
  17. Exclusive: Mike Pompeo — Biden has caused ‘global shame’ with spy balloon ...
  18. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
Load more

Video

See all Video