Webb: Politics over policing

It’s election season, and with the entire House of Representatives up for your votes, along with some senators, governorships and other down-ballot seats, Democrats seek to maintain their power and drag America down the progressive path. This latest Biden budget proposal is nothing more than a boondoggle by Fagin and the Artful Dodger(s) in the Democratic-controlled White House, Senate and House of Representatives.

In this scenario, President Biden is Fagin, the political criminal mastermind. The Artful Dodger, Jack Dawkins in the Charles Dickens classic novel “Oliver Twist,” is a pickpocket skilled in his occupation. He leads a gang of child criminals, aka progressive Democrats, that prey on the citizens in the streets of London, now America. Biden is acutely aware of these policies. Don’t buy the pretense that he presents in an election year.

Since Ferguson, Mo., in 2014 and the rise of Black Lives Matter to national prominence, Democrats have been demonizing police across the country. Now we are all supposed to believe that they are the law and order party.

Democratic politicians in collusion with the quiet overhaul of the justice system started and funded directly by George Soros in 2015 have been at the core of an effective anti-law enforcement strategy. This was done through a network of state-level super political action committees and a national 527 group. They used a variation of names like safety and justice to fund left-wing district attorney campaigns in Illinois, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, Mississippi and Texas. They were unfortunately very successful. Their efforts continue today. Some funding also came from left-wing nonprofits, according to public state and federal financial records.

With a tough midterm election year ahead, Biden and the Democratic Party want the American people to vote for them to continue down the anti-law enforcement path they have been on for years. Since the American people live the results of progressive Democratic policies every day, and some tragically, the question is, how many will believe the boondoggle?

Look at where the money is going, like their anti-Second Amendment so-called gun violence initiatives. Criminals pull the trigger. They should be the focus. The proposed discretionary spending is significantly on federal law-enforcement agencies. For example, $20.6 billion for the Justice Department to spend on federal law enforcement, crime prevention and intervention.

Included is 140 more Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and investigators working on gun trafficking strike forces, an additional 160 investigators working on gun dealer compliance, and additional funds for law enforcement agencies to trace firearms found at crime scenes. There is a role for the federal government in law enforcement, but the majority of the increased crimes across America are handled by local and state law enforcement.

What is needed is to reverse the policies of the defund the police movement, the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots that played out on live television and social media while destroying public and private property across America.

Local law enforcement should always be, and in most cases is, held to account but needs to be able to do its job without being under unfair scrutiny.

Policies that emboldened criminals, for example, lead to the increased levels of criminality in some of America’s major cities. Even The New York Times had to finally state the numbers in New York City, where murders went up 52 percent from 2019 to 2021, shootings up 104 percent and car theft 91 percent. Black New Yorkers in 2020 were 65 percent of the victims in murders and 74 percent in shootings.

Low bail or no bail policies helped greatly with this increase. Not every crime was committed by a criminal let out of jail, but many were, and the increased recidivism rate closely matched the catch and release rate. And these are the ones we know about.

Community violence interventions haven’t worked the way Democrats apply policy. It’s one thing to have accountability, but when police are the unfair targets of these community relations boards and if accused officers are immediately taken off the streets, the numbers shift in favor of the existing or would-be criminals. The numbers continue to demonstrate that these Democratic policies have emboldened criminals and frightened law-abiding citizens.

Be honest, regardless of your political affiliation and look at the numbers in your community and around the nation. The politicians and power players are protected by law enforcement and private security. You are not. They’re targeting your votes while the growing number of criminals target you.

Biden, aka Fagin, wants you to believe the boondoggle even at the expense of your safety.

