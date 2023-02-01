Why America needs inclusive curriculums and diverse educators

Over the last few years, our conversations related to critical race theory, book bans and inclusive curriculum have shifted into thinking about the impact on students. Creating inclusive and welcoming spaces for students to learn about their identities and others is essential in ensuring that they will be prepared for a diverse and global workforce.

As we think about the impact of curriculum decisions, we also have to think about teachers and school leaders and their ability to feel a sense of belonging in their classrooms as they work to engage students across differences and prepare them for a life outside of the classroom. An inclusive curriculum provides students with the ability to learn and understand various perspectives and that who they are is also valued and celebrated.

The Hunt Institute, alongside seven partners, leads the 1 Million Teachers of Color campaign. Our goal is to increase the number of teachers of color by 1 million and leaders of color by 30,000 over the next decade. It’s a significant goal that’s going to take work from parents, local, state and district leaders and policymakers to ensure that our classrooms are representative of the students we serve.

It’s not lost on me or my colleagues that this project is nuanced by many factors; teachers’ pay, resources and licensure to name a few, and that there are many barriers. Teachers having the ability to teach an inclusive curriculum is also a retention technique. Imagine having a classroom where the history and culture of yourself or others in the school or your classroom can’t be taught or discussed. This lack of inclusivity often leads to teachers who feel undervalued in their schools. District leaders should ensure that all educators receive bias training and provide a space to learn more about dismantling systems that create barriers for teachers of color.

Ultimately, creating inclusive classroom spaces benefits students and teachers and provides opportunities for them to create practices and curriculums that are relevant to the communities and classrooms they serve. As policymakers and district leaders make decisions related to curriculum standards, it’s important to remember that representation matters. Advocating for culturally responsive education helps to make learning more relevant and supports students and teachers in engaging learners to enhance their knowledge of diverse people and perspectives.

Creating spaces where professional development can occur for educators that lead to more inclusive classroom practices is essential to the recruitment and retention of teachers and leaders of color. Policymakers should work to invest in appropriate materials and training and ensure that materials are representative of the communities they serve. Monitoring and collecting data to track educator workforce diversity is also important in making intentional policy recommendations that work to increase the retention of educators of color.

The hiring of teachers and school leaders who are well-versed in culturally responsive curriculum is a strategy to improve or implement measures that address inclusive curriculum and classroom practices. Research shows that this practice in itself benefits all students, and that is what matters most. Prohibiting educators from providing inclusive education undermines the entire purpose of preparing students for success. Limiting their ability to learn and engage across differences is important in ensuring the success of our education system.

Our work at The Hunt Institute seeks to engage legislators across the aisle to facilitate conversations that move the needle on education equity. Conversations about educator diversity and culturally relevant curriculum are critical to our work, and to developing today’s students.

Helping students and educators connect to the most important pieces of who they are as people not only creates a welcoming learning environment but also allows everyone to feel valued and included in the most important aspect of their development — education.

Javaid Siddiqi, Ph.D., is president and CEO of The Hunt Institute. With over two decades of experience in education, he previously served as a teacher, principal, school board member and Secretary of Education for the Commonwealth of Virginia.