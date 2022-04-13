America needs to lead in methane mitigation

A new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that 2021 saw a record increase in atmospheric methane. The rise in emissions from this potent greenhouse gas is cause for serious concern as scientists warn that the window for successfully avoiding the worst effects of climate change is narrowing. Yet, this bad news comes with reason for hope — practical steps to reduce methane emissions can deliver massive climate benefits.

Methane is a greenhouse gas (GHG) known to some as the “evil little brother” of carbon dioxide. While carbon dioxide constitutes the vast majority of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. at an estimated 80 percent, methane is the second largest contributor at 10 percent.

Methane is much more potent than carbon dioxide in its ability to trap heat in the atmosphere. Due to this potency, methane causes an estimated 80 times as much warming as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. While methane is far more dangerous than carbon dioxide in the short term, it lingers in the atmosphere for much shorter periods — averaging around 12 years, compared to centuries for carbon dioxide. This means that reducing methane emissions delivers a much greater and more immediate climate mitigation benefit. In contrast, we are locked into the net amounts of carbon dioxide we emit for centuries.

The good news is that the problem is very manageable due to innovation in methane abatement practices, particularly in the agriculture and energy sectors.

In the U.S., the largest source of methane emissions (26.9 percent) is livestock, primarily from their digestive process. Bacteria in their guts produce methane when digesting feed. This has led some climate activists to call for a massive reduction in meat consumption, which in my view is neither practical nor desirable for most Americans. Luckily, scientists have discovered a more practical solution. By altering the diets of cattle, the amount of methane emissions can be reduced. In Australia, researchers found that replacing just 3 percent of livestock diet with a type of seaweed results in up to an 80 percent reduction in methane emissions. Other feed additives and management practices have also proven successful, but given the cutting-edge nature of this research, the challenge is scaling these solutions to incentivize farmers in a reasonable amount of time.

The second-largest contributor to methane emissions in the U.S. is the natural gas industry, at 25.3 percent. Methane is the primary component in natural gas, so any leakage that occurs during the exploration, extraction and transmission to transportation of both oil and natural gas is emitted directly into the atmosphere. Since the methane that leaks has commercial value, there is a major profit incentive for reducing leakage.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), “almost 45 [percent] of current methane emissions from oil and gas operations could be avoided with measures that would have no net cost.” Furthermore, the IAE predicts that a 70 percent reduction by 2030 is possible through abatement measures. Proven methods include satellite and drone monitoring, replacing leaky infrastructure, limiting venting and flaring, as well as transparency in data sharing. Coal also contributes significantly to methane emissions worldwide. Therefore, we need to work with coal-producing countries to help them transition to cleaner fuels.

Last November at the UN climate summit COP26, more than 100 countries joined the Global Methane Pledge, agreeing to “take voluntary actions to contribute to a collective effort to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030, which could eliminate over 0.2 [degrees Celsius of] warming by 2050.” But the top three methane-emitting countries — China, Russia and India — are notably absent from the commitment. This is indicative of the limits of international climate pledges.

Eco-diplomacy with China and Russia is proving difficult, but the U.S. can do its part by providing a better, cleaner product to global oil and gas markets. With oil prices surging toward $130 per barrel and gas prices reaching record highs as well, companies should have more cash on hand to invest in methane abatement technologies. This will not only increase returns, but it will make American liquid natural gas a more attractive product, and buyers will be willing to pay a premium.

The key is transparency from all parties involved. Oil and gas companies will need to be transparent about methane leaks and take steps to address them. Politicians must be transparent about the role of oil and gas in our country’s energy transition. Rather than looking to Venezuela and Saudi Arabia to replace imports banned from Russia, President Biden should promote policies that will help American producers deliver cleaner oil and gas to global markets.

As leaders around the world look to curb global climate change, reducing methane emissions should be at the top of their list of policy solutions. From incentivizing practices that cut cattle’s carbon footprint to utilizing satellite tracking to identify leaks in natural gas infrastructure, innovative solutions to address methane emissions present some of the best opportunities to set the world on course toward a more sustainable future. America can, and should, be at the cutting edge of methane mitigation.

Quill Robinson is the vice president of Government Affairs at the American Conservation Coalition (ACC).