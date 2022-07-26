Mr. President, we have a climate emergency

Is climate change a national emergency? Just asking the question reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of global warming and its consequences.

Climate change has been a national emergency for more than 30 years since scientists reached consensus that it’s real. If we want to put a date on it, it became an emergency on June 23, 1988, when the federal government’s top climate scientist James Hansen testified before Congress that global warming was underway. “It’s time to stop waffling so much” about the need to do something, Hansen said.

All three branches of the national government have waffled ever since. In what will be remembered as outrageous congressional dysfunction, one senator with financial interests in the coal industry killed the most important climate-action bill since 2009, when the Senate scuttled cap-and-trade legislation that would have engaged market forces to reduce the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-to-4 in 2007 that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants if the agency showed the pollution endangered public health and safety. EPA did so. The current Supreme Court reversed that progress with a ruling last month limiting EPA’s authority.

In the executive branch, climate action has been on again and off again since Jimmy Carter’s presidency with George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump derailing the efforts of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The Republican Party has made climate change so powerful a wedge issue that downplaying it appears to be required for party membership.

But back to the misunderstanding. The climate emergency is best explained by comparing it to another existential issue. Cancer is a crisis the moment it is diagnosed. Because it can become fatal, we begin treating it immediately, even if it’s metastasizing slowly. That should have been America’s response to climate change from the moment scientists reached consensus about it. But we waffled, and so did the rest of the world. The international community agreed on a plan only after 23 years of talking about it.

With his climate-action bill shot down in Congress, President Biden is considering whether the climate emergency warrants an official declaration that would give the president extra executive authority to deal with it. There shouldn’t be much debate. If Biden believes his own words that climate change is the “number one issue facing humanity,” he should use all the powers he has to confront it head-on.

Why? Because the following symptoms of global warming are only the beginning:

Biden shouldn’t be swayed by a recent YouGov poll where respondents ranked climate change and the environment last on their list of worries among 14 leading issues. In the real world, climate change adversely affects most of the issues respondents ranked high, including jobs and the economy, health care, national security, government spending, foreign policy and immigration. All of them are threatened by the collateral damage of global warming.

Biden might point that out to voters as he uses all the powers available to him to move America onto the right side of history.

William S. Becker is a former U.S. Department of Energy central regional director who administered energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies programs, and he also served as special assistant to the department’s assistant secretary of energy efficiency and renewable energy. Becker is also executive director of the Presidential Climate Action Project, a nonpartisan initiative founded in 2007 that works with national thought leaders to develop recommendations for the White House as well as House and Senate committees on climate and energy policies. The project is not affiliated with the White House.