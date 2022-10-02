Congress needs to break the continuing pattern of inadequate EPA funding

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) success in resisting years of reckless and drastic tea party and Trump administration proposals for steep funding cuts have distracted attention from the more mundane and ongoing problems from years of declining resources and stagnant funding. In 2021, EPA’s budget was scarcely half, in real dollars, what it had been 40 years ago — when the agency had far fewer responsibilities and almost no one understood the urgency of addressing climate change and promoting environmental justice. The Washington Post recently reported that a lack of resources is hampering EPA’s capacity “to inspect facilities, measure contamination, punish violators and write new rules to stem pollution and climate change.”

Despite the urgent need to rebuild the EPA’s depleted workforce, restore its core capacity to protect the environment, address climate change and advance environmental justice, the first EPA appropriation during the Biden administration rejected agency requests for $1.7 billion in new funding. Instead, it provided a nominal 4 percent “increase” — not even enough to offset inflation — above the 2021 funding level agreed to by the Trump administration. And now Congress has begun the process of funding EPA for yet another year through a continuing resolution with funding based on the Trump-approved 2021 level.

Outside the annual appropriation process, the bipartisan law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, provided substantial new funding for EPA’s water infrastructure programs. But EPA receives that funding only to pass it through to states — it cannot use it to increase staffing levels or rebuild the agency. Similarly, the new climate funding under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) dramatically increases funding for air quality protection, but provides no support for other critical, core elements of EPA’s mission.

A cornerstone of the agency’s rebuilding plans is new funding and authority to boost EPA staff to enhance environmental protection and offset the significant declines of the Trump years. EPA’s staff is at the lowest levels since the Reagan administration and it needs more human resources for its existing work and to meet new climate, water infrastructure and other responsibilities.

One illustration of how previous funding decisions prevent EPA from meeting its current challenges is the agency’s science program. It is axiomatic that EPA must base its actions and decisions on the best available science. But current science funding, in real dollars, is 40 percent below what it was in 2010. How can the agency use science to support its decisions without the needed resources? Congress must fully fund EPA’s request for $114 million in new science spending.

More broadly, EPA needs $175 million in new funding for core programs to address toxic chemicals and pesticides, protect water quality, provide robust enforcement and compliance monitoring, as well as address the harmful man-made chemicals commonly referred to as PFAS. It also needs $210 million for the mundane but essential nuts and bolts of environmental protection: operating programs, collecting information, reviewing and analyzing proposed rules along with other actions, as well as program auditing and oversight. A continuing resolution denies EPA these new resources to do its job effectively.

EPA also needs $90 million in new funding to enforce its rules and regulations and ensure that companies comply. Enforcement and compliance are the lynchpins of effective environmental protection. But new evidence shows that serious environmental violations are widespread, often for the most harmful pollutants. Compounding the problem, a handful of the worst polluters cause a disproportionate share of the harm: For example, 100 facilities — half of 1 percent of the total — produced an astonishing one-third of America’s toxic air pollution in 2014, with the brunt most often falling on disadvantaged communities. Laws cannot protect the public if they are not followed.

One example of the vital role of enforcement and compliance assurance in environmental protection is air monitoring, which is generously funded under the IRA. Increased air monitoring will make it easier to identify pollution problems, particularly affecting overburdened front-line and fence-line communities. But without new enforcement and compliance funding, the agency’s hands will be tied when monitoring reveals violations that require legal actions to bring companies into compliance.

Another reason for increasing enforcement and compliance assurance funding is to increase inspections, investigations, as well as civil and criminal enforcement actions, all of which fell by half during the Trump administration. EPA needs new funding to hire more inspectors, and crack down on polluting factories, power plants and other facilities.

Further, EPA urgently needs new resources for implementing 2016 amendments that updated the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and gave EPA new obligations and deadlines for addressing toxic chemicals, writing new rules and completing risk evaluations. Despite EPA’s new responsibilities and a workload that has doubled, the program’s budget has barely increased since 2016; it is requesting nearly $80 million and 200 additional staff to meet the new requirements. Absent the supporting resources, EPA expects to miss 30 specific deadlines in the new law, and a backlog of work that could lead to years of delays. It also needs new support for its systems for managing data measuring toxic substances, with existing systems plagued by breakdowns and shutdowns.

Congress needs to step up and pass a budget that provides EPA appropriate funding to fulfill its mission to protect public health and the environment. Continuing resolutions short-change the agency’s ability to meet its existing responsibilities and prevent it from meeting its new ones.

David F. Coursen is a former EPA attorney and a member of the Environmental Protection Network, a nonprofit organization of EPA alumni working to protect the agency’s progress toward clean air, water, land and climate protection.