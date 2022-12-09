trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Energy and Environment
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Banks for the planet: The future of financing

by Deborah Brosnan, Ph.D., opinion contributor - 12/09/22 1:30 PM ET
by Deborah Brosnan, Ph.D., opinion contributor - 12/09/22 1:30 PM ET
Money
iStock.

When large and influential institutions that are not typically at the forefront of climate conversations take climate policy action, I pay attention. The impact may not seem immediate, but the ramifications tend to be huge. These institutions can affect governments, the global flow of money, how — and whether — climate change is managed, and ultimately the lives of millions.  

Last week, when the U.S. Federal Reserve Board joined other banking regulators in putting forth a plan for how large banks should manage climate-related financial risks, I took note. When it comes to climate action, the signs aren’t just on the wall anymore: Change is happening across some of our more conservative institutions — especially those regulating the flow of money. 

The plan put forward is for banks with more than $100 billion in assets, and it covers how banks should incorporate financial risks related to climate into their strategic planning. The board approved putting the proposal out to the public for comment by a 6-to-1 vote. 

When we discuss the financial impacts of climate change, there’s the obvious consequences — rising sea levels, worsening floods, fires and droughts that threaten financial assets and markets. However, government policies for managing climate-risks, and transitioning away from fossil fuel industries in exchange for green energy holds tremendous potential to impact — dare I say, wipe out — trillions of dollars of assets around the globe. This reality has the Fed concerned; they stated that, combined, these “pose an emerging risk to the safety and soundness of financial institutions and the financial stability of the United States.” 

So, what has the Fed proposed? Their plan would require banks to include climate-related financial risks in their audits and other risk management. It would require them to add climate-related scenario analysis to traditional stress testing. Banks are also being asked to assess whether they should include climate-linked risks into their liquidity buffers. 

But even the board itself was not in full agreement, as the Fed chair dissented. Nevertheless, it’s noteworthy that the Fed has gone ahead with its proposal, joining other institutions like the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) that have each developed their own proposals for managing climate risks. 

There are people who believe that climate-change is a low risk and that the systems we have created — including financial ones — are sufficiently robust to remain stable. The actions of the Fed and other institutions should be a wakeup call that they are not, unless we take action.  


The proposal is currently open for public comment.

Deborah Brosnan, Ph.D., is an environmental scientist and a marine resilience specialist, working to bolster science in decision-making involving the environment, endangered species, energy development, sea-level rise, climate change and environmental hazards.

Tags Climate change Climate finance Deborah Brosnan Energy Finance Fossil fuels

More Energy and Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kansas Olive Garden manager fired after posting time off rant: ‘If your dog ...
  2. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  3. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  4. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  5. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  6. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  7. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  8. Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
  9. Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
  10. Schumer says Sinema can keep committee assignments after leaving Democratic ...
  11. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  12. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  13. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  14. Tucker Carlson tears into Griner prisoner swap
  15. House COVID panel accuses Trump administration of exacerbating the pandemic in ...
  16. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  17. Former NYT columnist Bari Weiss releases ‘Twitter Files Part Two’
  18. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
Load more

Video

See all Video