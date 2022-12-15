Potential harms of Biden’s microchip boom
Basics of modern life, including our cell phones, laptops, cars and TVs run on small semiconductor silicon wafers called microchips. Although they were invented here in America, most chip manufacturing has moved overseas. And now, President Biden, to his credit and the benefit of our economy and national security, is changing that.
In August, Biden signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, to invest more than $200 billion over the next five years in federal grants and tax breaks for companies that make chips in the United States. However, this opportunity for jobs and chip security comes with a possible dark side.
In the past, microchip manufacturing was a highly polluting process. Santa Clara County, the heart of Silicon Valley and the original home of chip production, has more highly polluted areas (designated as Superfund hazardous waste sites) than any other county in the country. Herein lies a golden opportunity for Biden: bring chip-making back home — and build it back better by cleaning up the process.
The CHIPS and Science Act is not only a boon for employment in states like Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina that have lost manufacturing jobs in recent years, but it also paves the way for U.S. leadership in clean energy technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. If done right, it’s an opportunity for Biden to help our economy, health and the environment all at once.
If done wrong, the new law could harm the health and environment of the very same communities it’s supposed to help. Multiple studies have linked chemicals used in chip manufacturing to miscarriages, major birth defects and childhood cancers among the children of exposed workers. Solvents, heavy metals and other toxics continue to bring tragedy to factory workers in East Asia, most of whom are women.
One class of chip-making chemicals, per-and- polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), is of great concern. The handful of PFAS among the many thousands of unique chemicals in this class, that have been tested for toxicity are linked with myriad health problems, including cancer, thyroid and liver diseases, decreased fertility and obesity. PFAS are extremely persistent in the environment, giving them the nickname “forever chemicals” and they contaminate the drinking water of many millions.
Biden knows how bad PFAS are. He campaigned on regulating PFAS and he has followed through. His administration’s recent actions include designating some of the most harmful PFAS as hazardous substances and issuing very strict drinking-water health advisories.
However, Biden may not know that new chip factories could expose workers and surrounding communities to PFAS and other toxics. For example, a new chip manufacturing plant would be located in a low-income community in North Carolina’s Cape Fear River basin home to chemical giant Chemours’ PFAS production plant. There is already reportedly widespread contamination of the local environment and drinking water in the area, with PFAS produced there detected at alarmingly high levels in nearby residents’ blood.
Even worse, the demand for PFAS for use in chips could lead to an increase in PFAS production just at a time when the chemicals are being banned from use in textiles, carpets, and cosmetics in states around the country. Decreased demand for PFAS in products should lead to less production and a decrease in the inevitable contamination that accompanies their production. However, citing demand from increases in chip manufacturing, Chemours is applying right now to expand PFAS production at its North Carolina facility.
The local community impacted is taking action via groups like Clean Cape Fear. Once PFAS are out in the environment, they are nearly impossible to clean up. The best way to prevent serious harm from PFAS is to stop their use in products and processes — that includes chip production.
Before breaking ground on new plants, Biden and the Congressional PFAS Task Force should have a plan to prevent future contamination from PFAS and the toxic chemical cocktails that contaminated Silicon Valley from past chip manufacturing.
They should steer investments toward PFAS alternatives for chip making. For example, scientists at the University of Massachusetts Lowell are working with an electronics manufacturer on safer non-PFAS alternatives for semiconductor processing. They’re making headway on bio-based alternatives that will help to phase out the use of PFAS.
Chip manufacturers should strive to make their processes PFAS-free. There also should be heavy safeguards for workers and surrounding communities. This would align with Biden’s roles as a champion of working people and a leader in the fight against PFAS. With proper safeguards, the CHIPS and Science Act could add jobs and opportunities to communities around the country, as well as make the world a healthier place.
Arlene Blum is the founder and executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute, as well as a research associate in the Cell and Molecular Biology Department at UC Berkeley.