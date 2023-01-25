trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Energy and Environment
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

We need a strong federal methane rule to protect Latino communities

by Dharma Santos-Santiago and Irene Burga, opinion contributors - 01/25/23 6:00 PM ET
by Dharma Santos-Santiago and Irene Burga, opinion contributors - 01/25/23 6:00 PM ET
Photo by David McNew/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 25: Heat waves emanate from the exhaust pipe of a city transit bus as it passes an American flag hung on the Los Angeles County Hall of Justice by workers renovating the historic structure on April 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The nation’s second largest city, Los Angeles, has again been ranked the worst in the nation for ozone pollution and fourth for particulates by the American Lung Association in it’s annual air quality report card. Ozone is a component of smog that forms when sunlight reacts with hydrocarbon and nitrous oxide emissions. Particulates pollution includes substances like dust and soot. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The climate crisis is here, and Latinos (who we’ll refer to as Latine communities) across the country are already experiencing some of the most severe impacts. Thankfully, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering a plan to reduce methane emissions, which is the fastest, easiest and cheapest thing we can do to immediately slow the pace of climate change.

Reducing methane pollution from the oil and gas industry will slow climate change and improve the health of Latine communities across the country. It’s time we put the health and safety of our communities ahead of polluters in the oil and gas industry. The EPA should adopt strong, comprehensive methane safeguards to protect our health and our planet. 

With more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide in the near term, methane sets the pace for warming we experience today. Extreme heat leaves outdoor workers, particularly the roughly 3 million agricultural workers 77 percent of whom are Latine — at increased risk of dehydration, heat stroke and other dangerous health outcomes.

Methane pollution is also released alongside toxic pollution such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and benzene. These pollutants can reportedly worsen asthma, respiratory illnesses and even cause cancer. The 1.6 million Latines living within half a mile of active oil and gas operations across the country are most likely to be affected by these hazardous pollutants. This pollution harms our community members from coast to coast — especially the most vulnerable, like those already living with chronic respiratory illness.

In New York City, the third hottest heat island in the country, methane pollution from the oil and gas sector contributes to the never-ending uptick in heat waves, which is especially dangerous in industrial neighborhoods. As someone with asthma, I (Dharma) sometimes feel my chest tighten up when I’m outside, and I carry around an inhaler — just in case. Millions of Latine children and families across the country — especially those living near oil and gas operations — also face this unacceptable reality. 

Meanwhile, on the other coast, Latine families in Whittier, Calif. are surrounded by the oil and gas industry. Growing up near the Santa Fe oil field, I (Irene) frequently found playdates interrupted by a friend urgently needing an inhaler to reopen their airway. The American Lung Association consistently rates Los Angeles County as having the worst air quality in the country due to its many sources of industrial pollution, including thousands of active oil wells.

Thankfully, last November, the Biden administration issued an updated draft rule to cut methane and other harmful pollutants from oil and gas operations. We must continue to urge EPA to address the climate crisis and safeguard public health by quickly finalizing the strongest possible methane safeguards. 

In January, we proudly represented nearly 600 GreenLatinos members at virtual public hearings held by the EPA. In our testimony we identified critical opportunities for the agency to strengthen the rule. We are counting on the EPA to finalize a rule that limits the wasteful and dangerous practice of routine flaring, better addresses emissions from storage tanks and provides a clear pathway for community members to participate in the Super Emitter Response Program. EPA must keep our families safe by prioritizing accountability and inclusive participation in this Super Emitter Response Program and all its work.

At the same time, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is taking steps to cut methane pollution on public lands through proposing a new rule to limit methane waste. While we applaud this action, BLM should further protect resources and taxpayers by eliminating the unnecessary waste of public and Native tribal resources, doing more to hold oil and gas operators accountable, as well as limiting the practice of routine flaring. 

Both federal agencies, EPA and BLM, must hear from people on the frontlines of oil and gas development. Everyone concerned about climate change, health and our economic future should speak up and ask the Biden administration to reduce methane pollution from oil and gas to advance public health and environmental justice. The deadline to submit public comments on the BLM’s proposed methane rule is Jan. 30 and public comments on the EPA’s proposed methane rule are due Feb. 13. Don’t wait to speak up, every voice matters in the fight to protect public health and the planet. 

Dharma Santos-Santiago is a climate justice and clean air advocate for GreenLatinos in New York City.

Irene Burga is the climate justice and clean air program director of GreenLatinos in Whittier, Calif. 

Tags Air pollution Climate change Hispanic latinos oil and gas

More Energy and Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  2. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  3. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  4. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  5. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  6. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  7. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  8. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  9. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  10. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  11. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  12. Resolution honoring Iranian protesters passes House with one GOP ‘no’ vote
  13. Elaine Chao: Trump’s racist attacks say ‘a whole lot more about him than it ...
  14. Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American ...
  15. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  16. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
  17. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  18. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video