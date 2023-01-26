trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Energy and Environment
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

The value of nature and the nature of value

by Paul Sutton, opinion contributor - 01/26/23 11:00 AM ET
by Paul Sutton, opinion contributor - 01/26/23 11:00 AM ET
getty

Last week, the White House Office of Science and Technology, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Department of Commerce released a final version of its National Strategy To Develop Statistics For Environmental-Economic Decisions. Aimed at quantifying and more fully understanding the contributions of nature to the nation’s economy, leading to better business decisions moving forward, it is a welcome development for our economic prosperity.

As a scientist who has spent 25 years researching the economic value of natural capital and the contribution of ecosystem services, I applaud any recognition that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has not served us well in guiding our allocation of natural resources. The realization that we must account “for the economic value of land and water, fish and forests, and other natural assets, rather than effectively counting nature as zero on the balance sheet is a dramatic step forward for the administration to accurately frame the meaning of economic health.

In fact, ecological economists have been engaged in this sort of environmental accounting and supporting this “newfound” realization for decades. 

To better explain “natural capital,” ecosystem services are the vast non-market benefits provided by nature free of charge, of which most of us are not aware: A healthy watershed provides the ecosystem service of water purification; the trees in a public park add soil stabilization, wildlife habitat and flood prevention are worth much more than the market value of the timber alone.

These are just a few of the thousands of natural settings that can be evaluated in terms of non-market gains — and analyses of the value of ecosystem services have been conducted all over the world for wetlands, coral reefs, grasslands, tropical forests and the complete range of ecosystems. Putting all these studies together, it’s estimated that the global value of the world’s ecosystem services equals $125 trillion annually. That’s over 50 percent more than the $80 trillion per year that scientists estimate for the global market economy.

It would have been $145 trillion had we not lost vast areas of coral reefs, tropical rainforests and more in the past 20 years. That $20 trillion loss due to changes to the earth’s surface in just two decades is comparable to losing the entire Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the value of all United States economic activity, over the same period.

Tags Climate change emissions Environment Global warming Nature wildlife

More Energy and Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  2. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  3. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  4. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  5. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  6. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  7. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  8. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
  9. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  10. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  11. Republicans tap McCormick to oust Sen. Casey in 2024 Pennsylvania race
  12. Schiff jumps into California Senate race
  13. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  14. Treasury tells Comer to wait on decision on possible Hunter Biden bank records
  15. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  16. 5 key players in the Biden document controversy
  17. The Memo: Trump hits the road after lackluster campaign launch
  18. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
Load more

Video

See all Video