The value of nature and the nature of value

Last week, the White House Office of Science and Technology, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Department of Commerce released a final version of its National Strategy To Develop Statistics For Environmental-Economic Decisions. Aimed at quantifying and more fully understanding the contributions of nature to the nation’s economy, leading to better business decisions moving forward, it is a welcome development for our economic prosperity.

As a scientist who has spent 25 years researching the economic value of natural capital and the contribution of ecosystem services, I applaud any recognition that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has not served us well in guiding our allocation of natural resources. The realization that we must account “for the economic value of land and water, fish and forests, and other natural assets, rather than effectively counting nature as zero on the balance sheet” is a dramatic step forward for the administration to accurately frame the meaning of economic health.

In fact, ecological economists have been engaged in this sort of environmental accounting and supporting this “newfound” realization for decades.

To better explain “natural capital,” ecosystem services are the vast non-market benefits provided by nature free of charge, of which most of us are not aware: A healthy watershed provides the ecosystem service of water purification; the trees in a public park add soil stabilization, wildlife habitat and flood prevention are worth much more than the market value of the timber alone.

These are just a few of the thousands of natural settings that can be evaluated in terms of non-market gains — and analyses of the value of ecosystem services have been conducted all over the world for wetlands, coral reefs, grasslands, tropical forests and the complete range of ecosystems. Putting all these studies together, it’s estimated that the global value of the world’s ecosystem services equals $125 trillion annually. That’s over 50 percent more than the $80 trillion per year that scientists estimate for the global market economy.

It would have been $145 trillion had we not lost vast areas of coral reefs, tropical rainforests and more in the past 20 years. That $20 trillion loss due to changes to the earth’s surface in just two decades is comparable to losing the entire Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the value of all United States economic activity, over the same period.