Achieving true environmental justice requires moving beyond the rhetoric

As you read this, millions of Americans in fenceline communities are being poisoned with lethal toxic emissions. These communities are impacted by asthma, cancer and other emissions-related illnesses at an alarmingly disproportionate rate. There is overwhelming evidence displaying the correlation between these health disparities and the multitude of pollution sources, such as heavy-duty trucks, railyards, locomotives, marine vessels, inland and seaports, as well as warehouses. Research consistently shows the connections between exposure to pollution and a shorter lifespan. Ultimately, a person’s race and zip code are still the best predictors of their health, well-being and life expectancy.

To further complicate the matter, we are in a time when solutions are readily available. If the public health concerns are not enough, there is strong evidence suggesting that investments in zero-emission technologies would allow for much-needed economic development and growth. Yet, we still allow millions to suffer across our nation.

The majority of the victims are Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) from low-income communities, which cause fewer emissions. They suffer as a direct result of environmental racism caused by historical hazard siting and redlining that forced many BIPOC communities to accept toxic pollution as a daily reality. This is the legacy of American environmental racism. This is abundantly clear in the freight sector; resulting in millions of Americans living in “diesel death zones.”

This environmental racism remains pervasive while many of our elected and appointed officials proudly display Black Lives Matter flags, Stop Asian Hate bumper stickers and openly espouse anti-racist rhetoric. However, many of the veterans of the struggle for environmental justice, are no longer willing to accept words and kind gestures in place of action. They have survived through multiple administrations and witnessed this struggle being used as a partisan football, scoring political points but delivering no true changes. Some of us remain hopeful for a different outcome with the Biden administration, which unlike many of its predecessors, has openly called for environmental justice. However, even with a stated commitment from the administration, we still find ourselves demanding that leaders move beyond the rhetoric and begin to dismantle the systemic mass pollution that devastates BIPOC communities and drives the climate crisis.

So, what can be done now? Roughly two years ago, the Moving Forward Network (MFN), a national network of over 50 member organizations working to advance environmental justice and mitigate the harmful impacts of the freight transportation system, submitted a comprehensive list of demands illustrating the need and steps for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to prioritize environmental justice in addressing freight impacts and aggressively advancing a just transition to zero emissions and solutions across the freight sector. To move beyond the rhetoric EPA must begin by:

Addressing the shortcomings of the federal nitrogen oxides (NOx) control regulations that was finalized in December 2022

Ensuring that the upcoming Phase III Greenhouse Gas Rule for heavy-duty vehicles is the strongest possible

Granting the California Heavy-Duty Truck Waivers rules in full

As a Floridian, I am acutely aware of the desperate need for federal support. The state of Florida’s government is currently pursuing legislative action that would preempt any local municipality’s efforts to limit emissions in order to protect the lives and health of vulnerable citizens. This practice is expected to spread to other conservative-controlled states and, if implemented, would lead to more sacrifices of BIPOC communities. Therefore, it is critical that the EPA immediately begin accounting for and issuing guidance on state implementation plans that ensure that all states are meeting air quality standards and requiring states to report emissions from freight facilities, as well as devise and advocate for control measures.

The Biden administration has significantly ramped up environmental justice funding. This is another great gesture. However, it is imperative that fenceline communities who are most severely impacted are prioritized for funding. Furthermore, it is important that public funds are invested into zero-emission solutions as outlined by the MFN. These funding programs must be coupled with regulatory requirements that mandate life-saving emissions reductions in polluted and vulnerable communities. So, the Biden administration must act with urgency that goes beyond fancy progressive rhetoric and grant programs. They must take substantial action to ensure that all communities have the right to breathe and live in clean and healthy environments despite the position of their state governments. This is what it means to truly commit to environmental justice.

Bruce W. Strouble, Ph.D., a professor of history and political science at Florida A & M University and senior manager for Equitable Climate Resilience Programs at Groundwork USA. He is also an advisory board member of the Moving Forward Network and a founding member of Citizens for a Sustainable Future.