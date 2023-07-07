trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Energy and Environment
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

No loopholes for polluters: Those responsible for PFAS must pay

by Mark Ruffalo, opinion contributor - 07/07/23 1:00 PM ET
by Mark Ruffalo, opinion contributor - 07/07/23 1:00 PM ET
FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
FILE – Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

Companies have made tens of billions of dollars creating and using toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, creating the biggest environmental contamination crisis in human history. PFAS makers and users have contaminated the blood of every living creature on the planet with chemicals that will never break down and have been linked to cancer and other serious health problems.

Many of these companies hid the risks of PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, from their workers and their regulators. The lethal impacts of PFAS might still be a secret if not for the efforts of legendary environmental attorney Robert Bilott, who I was proud to portray in the movie “Dark Waters.”

Now that the scope of this environmental crime has been revealed, many companies are seeking exemptions from our federal cleanup laws.

Congress and the Biden administration must not let PFAS polluters shirk their responsibility to clean up their mess. Exempting some polluters from sharing the cost of cleaning up Superfund sites, as some members of Congress have proposed, will leave other companies and taxpayers bearing the cost. These PFAS “polluter holiday” bills will also undermine the “polluter pays” principle that encourages polluters to think twice before they dump their toxic wastes on the rest of us.

None of us volunteered to have a toxic forever chemical in our blood. We’ve all been victims of the polluters who hid the risks of PFAS and the victims of the regulators who have looked the other way.

But thanks to heroes like Bilott, millions of us now know that we’ve been poisoned without our knowledge or consent. We know that PFAS are building up in our blood and organs. We know that PFAS have contaminated the drinking water of more than 200 million Americans. We know that some of the most contaminated sites are in our defense communities, which have been disproportionately impacted by toxic chemicals for too long.

But sounding the alarm is not enough. We need to hold PFAS polluters accountable. We can’t allow favored industries — regardless of how sympathetic they may be — to escape their responsibility.

Fortunately, President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made clear that only the real polluters will be required to help pay for the cost of cleaning up the most contaminated sites. No administration has done more to address the PFAS contamination crisis than the Biden administration. In particular, the Biden administration has proposed a first-ever national drinking water standard for six PFAS, which would be toughest in the world when finalized.

The Biden EPA has also proposed to designate the two most notorious PFAS — PFOA and PFOS — as hazardous substances. But that designation, which triggers responsibility for cleanup costs under Superfund, has also set off a rush by some in industry to weaken our landmark cleanup laws.

Now, Biden faces an important challenge: to face down the polluters and their lackeys in Congress. Since enacting the Superfund law, Congress has never exempted favored industries from Superfund. Creating first-ever loopholes in the law for PFAS polluters will open a Pandora’s box of exemptions for other polluters and their toxic wastes.

Biden should not wait to tell Congress he will reject bills that create polluters holidays for PFAS makers and users. No bill, no matter how important, deserves his signature if it includes this poison pill.

Mark Ruffalo is an acclaimed American actor and producer. A longtime environmental and political activist, he portrayed environmental attorney Rob Bilott in the 2019 legal thriller “Dark Waters.”

Tags dark waters Environment EPA forever chemicals Health Joe Biden Mark Ruffalo PFAS Rob Bilott Superfund sites taxpayers Toxic waste Water pollution

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy and Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  3. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  4. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  5. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  6. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  7. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  8. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  9. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  10. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  11. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  12. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  13. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  14. Cotton backs Biden sending cluster munitions to Ukraine
  15. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  16. Rudy Giuliani says he should be hired to find culprit in White House cocaine ...
  17. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  18. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
Load more