trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Energy and Environment
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

The fallacy of climate change and macroeconomic modeling

by William F. Shughart II, opinion contributor - 07/15/23 11:00 AM ET
by William F. Shughart II, opinion contributor - 07/15/23 11:00 AM ET
A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The macro economy, like the global climate, is a complex system (highly nonlinear and buffeted by random shocks) that defies attempts to model it and predict its future path. 

The challenge of estimating GDP, employment and the general levels of prices and interest rates — along with their directions, even in the near or medium terms — is daunting enough. The Biden administration, nevertheless, recently convened the first of a series of four workshops under the auspices of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine aimed at “incorporating Climate Into Macroeconomic Modeling.”

Errors of the past notwithstanding — few if any macroeconomists foresaw the Great Depression, the Great Recession, or any other economic crisis — the White House now wants to add even more complexity to macro models by accounting somehow for the market “frictions” supposedly created by climate change in economic forecasts.

The problem goes much deeper than model specification and estimation, however. Macroeconomic theory and practice are based on fiction — “science fiction,” as I’ve often characterized the entire field of study. 

As Prof. Richard E. Wagner, my former colleague at George Mason University, has argued forcefully, macroeconomists erroneously treat macroeconomic aggregates, such as GDP, employment, the price level and interest rates, as explicit objects of choice by public policymakers. It is as if some politician or bureaucrat — or a group of them — decides what the output of final goods and services will be at any given time, how many people will be employed in producing that output, what general level of prices or interest rates will prevail, and so on.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Macroeconomic aggregates are emergent phenomena of market processes involving the interactions of hundreds of millions of buyers and sellers, each making decisions grounded in their own local knowledge and the special, idiosyncratic circumstances of time and place. The data from which macro variables are computed after the fact are generated from the bottom up, not the top down.

Moreover, public policymakers do not choose in the same ways that individual consumers and producers do in the market. Market processes by and large allow economic actors to capture the benefits — and force them to bear the costs — of their own decisions personally, thereby creating strong incentives to economize, deploying scarce resources to their highest valued uses, catering to customers’ wants and continuously innovating. Such incentives are much weaker in the public sector because the benefits and costs of collective decision-making are shared. Politicians and bureaucrats spend other people’s money rather than their own.

Climate change, which has been underway throughout Earth’s history, originally evolved on a geological time scale, not a human one. Climate modeling remains in its infancy in part because of the inability to predict global cloud coverages. How are macroeconomic modelers to deal with that?

Those modelers similarly are confounded by unanticipated changes in public policy. Government intervention itself has a major, mostly negative, impact on the macroeconomy.

One group of public health experts (the signers of the Great Barrington Declaration) warned of the disastrous economic consequences of a prolonged shutdown of society during the COVID-19 pandemic. But no matter how sophisticated the techniques may be, macro modelers can account for policy changes only after they’ve happened. A veritable cottage industry aimed at understanding the macro effects of specific COVID-19-related public policies is active at the state, regional and national levels; we can perhaps learn something about the magnitudes of those effects ex-post, but they were not (and by definition could not be) prophesied.

Forecasting the path of the macroeconomy is fraught with errors caused by differences in assumptions about initial conditions, the variables included or excluded from the models, the precision with which the included variables are measured, the models’ specifications, and estimating techniques. No one should expect the shoehorning of poorly understood climate change into these analyses to improve predictions of the economy’s future path.

Even if it did, however, no politician would be interested in putting the economy on an optimal trajectory. The vote motive — the drive for election or reelection to office — is much more salient.

William F. Shughart II, research director of the Independent Institute in Oakland, Calif., is J. Fish Smith Professor in Public Choice at Utah State University’s Huntsman School of Business.

Tags Climate change Climate change policy in the United States Joe Biden Macroeconomic policy Macroeconomics Politics of the United States

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy and Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  4. Kari Lake: ‘I believe I’m the only one who can win’ Arizona Senate race
  5. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  6. Republican problems on race add up
  7. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  8. Carlson interview with Tate highlights far-right’s effort to redefine ...
  9. Woman accused of attacking police during Capitol riot sentenced to six years in ...
  10. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
  11. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  12. Abortion ballot measures set the stage ahead of 2024
  13. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  14. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  15. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  16. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  17. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  18. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
Load more