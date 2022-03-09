To build a thriving clean energy economy, we need strong federal government regulation

Fortune 500 companies, known more commonly for resisting government regulations, are now in the nation’s highest court doing the exact opposite: Defending the government’s right to enact pollution regulations to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

Fifteen leading companies have filed a legal brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a court case before them that could stop the country’s climate mitigation efforts in its tracks. At stake is the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ability to limit carbon pollution, which is driving the climate crisis.

The case, West Virginia vs EPA, has the coal industry and its allies taking aim at the Clean Power Plan — a 2015 rule that never went effect. Using obscure legal arguments, the parties that brought this case to the court (called “the petitioners”) are trying to override the EPA’s ability to use the Clean Air Act to regulate power plant carbon emissions, even though the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed such a right in the past. The Supreme Court, whose 6-to-3 conservative majority has been skeptical toward broad federal agency authority, heard oral arguments on Feb 28.

This is incredibly important to Fortune 500 companies across sectors, such as Apple, Amazon, Cummins and Danone North America. As they point out in their court filing, an unfavorable ruling in the petitioners’ favor would be an enormous blow to slowing more-damaging extreme weather brought on by climate change, with far-reaching implications for businesses, the economy and the American public.

Why? Even as most Fortune 500 companies are moving voluntarily to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, they openly acknowledge it isn’t enough to slow warming temperatures that are causing devastating heatwaves, wildfires and drought. U.S. carbon emissions are still perilously high — they actually rose by 6 percent last year — and that is unlikely to change if the EPA is unable to do its job of enacting nationwide emission limits, whether for power plants, automobiles or oil and gas facilities.

“Both corporate action and EPA regulation are needed to reduce emissions at the rate necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change,” states the brief from the companies, a diverse mix of leading American businesses from manufacturing, food, automaking, high tech and apparel. “Although (they) come from different industries and have varied and sometimes competing interests, they are united in their efforts to combat this threat.”

The businesses, all of whom have made carbon-reducing commitments, include Apple, Amazon, Cummins, Danone North America, Google, Johnson Controls, Levi Strauss & Co., Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Salesforce, Siemens, Tesla and Workday. The companies cite a raft of damaging business and economic impacts if the case goes the wrong way.

Regulatory certainty: The petitioners are asking the court to depart from decades of established legal precedent that would fundamentally alter the predictable and transparent way in which courts review agency actions. Creating more regulatory uncertainty is the exact opposite of what companies are looking for today as they transition their strategies, in states across the country, toward cleaner technologies and a low-carbon future. “Consistent, nationwide regulation is crucial,” the companies wrote, citing the patchwork quilt of state and federal climate policies they are navigating today.

Walmart’s chief sustainability officer echoed this sentiment, stating in a statement published last month that “regulatory certainty on policies that govern investment, reliably integrate renewables, and expand well organized wholesale markets will speed the transition to a decarbonized grid.” Adding that “for companies to achieve their emissions reduction goals will “require not only strong corporate action but also sound public policy through legislation, and regulatory action from the EPA and other federal agencies.”

Climate commitments: Across the country, companies are setting ambitious goals to eliminate carbon emissions from direct operations, supply chains and even their value chains. Those targets cannot be achieved without policies that drive down emissions at scale across all parts of the economy, including power generation and transportation. Broad regulatory action by the EPA will spur broader development of clean energy and other clean technologies that will help companies achieve their commitments.

Economic risks: Companies are seeing firsthand how climate change impacts are affecting everything from supply chains to direct operations. In 2021, heatwaves, wildfires and other climate-driven extreme weather caused $145 billion in damages across the country. Many of the losses were borne directly by insurance companies, food producers and other businesses. Limiting EPA’s ability to reduce carbon emissions will exacerbate climate-related disasters and increase business and economic losses.

In short, the petitioners are seeking an outcome that will hamstring the government’s ability to confront the climate crisis, creating a myriad of disruptions that will be harmful for businesses, the economy and the American public. Industry-leading companies, with millions of employees, are sending a powerful message that there is a better way forward.

Mindy Lubber is CEO of sustainability advocacy group Ceres and a former EPA regional administrator.