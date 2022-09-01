trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Finance

Lawmakers should rein in the runaway FTC

by Tom Hebert, opinion contributor - 09/01/22 2:00 PM ET
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill
by Tom Hebert, opinion contributor - 09/01/22 2:00 PM ET
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill
Washington, UNITED STATES: The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) building is seen 19 September 2006 in Washington, DC.
(PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Washington, UNITED STATES: The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) building is seen 19 September 2006 in Washington, DC. US President Woodrow Wilson signed the FTC Act into law on 26 September 1914. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a playbook for how the agency will expand its power over the American economy. 

FTC Chair Lina Khan has aggressively pursued a hyper-regulatory agenda since her bait-and-switch confirmation last summer. Lawmakers should conduct robust oversight hearings to determine just how far the agency has strayed from its statutory authority under Khan’s leadership. 

Late last week, the FTC released its updated strategic plan for FY 22-26 after months of deliberation. For decades, the FTC has pledged to police harmful business practices “without unduly burdening legitimate business activity.” That clause, present in every strategic plan since 2006 and originally articulated in 1997, is absent without explanation in Khan’s plan. The clause’s omission signals that Khan’s FTC will target legitimate business activity, a guilty-until-proven-innocent posture that will chill innovation. 

As a whole, the document moves the agency’s focus away from maximizing consumer welfare and towards other vague social goals that progressives believe antitrust law can solve. For the past half-century, business conduct is generally not considered an antitrust violation unless it demonstrably harms consumers, a legal test called the consumer welfare standard. The consumer welfare standard constrains the government from launching antitrust suits against companies for political reasons. 

In her dissent to Khan’s Strategic Plan, FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson concludes that Khan’s focus on arbitrary social goals instead of consumer welfare “will result in higher prices, suppressed production, fewer choices, and dampened innovation.” 

Scrutinizing the strategic plan is not an academic exercise, as Khan is currently pursuing cases that stretch the bounds of antitrust law. The FTC recently challenged Meta’s acquisition of Within, a virtual reality (VR) fitness app developer, in a case that is flimsy at best and meritless at worst. The FTC voted 3-2 along party lines to sue Meta, overruling career FTC staff that recommended against bringing the case.

The core of the FTC’s case is not that the acquisition would harm consumers. Rather, the agency asserts that Meta should not be able to buy Within because of its size, a radical departure from current antitrust tradition. Progressives believe that bureaucrats, not consumers, should decide how big a company is or what a market should look like. 

In the complaint, the FTC invents an artificially narrow market definition to depict Meta as attempting to monopolize the VR fitness market. The market definition conveniently excludes fitness-specific VR apps and broadband-connected fitness apps, intentionally ignoring the existence of competitors such as FitXR and Peloton. The FTC’s complaint fails to acknowledge the many other ways Americans can get up and move, like going to the gym, hiking, running outside or kickboxing. 

The business community at large is beginning to recognize the threat Khan’s mission creep poses to the economy. Walmart recently filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit the agency launched in June, calling the suit an “egregious instance of agency overreach” and saying that the agency lacked “constitutionally valid authority to sue for money or injunctive relief.” Former FTC staffers have called the Walmart case “far-fetched.” 

Khan’s expansive agenda will likely lead to the FTC’s power being curtailed by other branches of government. The Supreme Court will hear FTC v. Axon this coming term, a case that examines the constitutionality of the FTC’s administrative trial process that has led to a 100 percent win rate for the agency over the past 25 years. 

There is no shortage of material for Congress to probe in oversight hearings. FTC staff morale has plummeted, with one staffer saying that under Khan’s leadership, the agency “[has] a willingness to just kind of ignore the law and the facts sometimes if it’s going to further the ideological mission.” 

The Senate antitrust subcommittee will hold an oversight hearing on Khan and Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter in September. House Judiciary Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) recently sent a letter to Khan demanding information on the FTC’s reliance on unpaid “consultants” to perform core functions at the agency. 

Khan’s command and control agenda is a clear and present danger to the U.S. economy, but Congress doesn’t have to take it lying down. Instead of expanding the FTC’s power via misguided antitrust legislation, lawmakers should work to rein the runaway agency in. 

Tom Hebert is federal affairs manager for Americans for Tax Reform and executive director of the Open Competition Center. 

Tags Consumer welfare standard Federal Trade Commission Jim Jordan Lina Khan Meta Politics of the United States

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into ...
  2. DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of ...
  3. Cook Political Report moves five ...
  4. Five ways student loan borrowers can ...
  5. Graham loses bid to avoid questioning ...
  6. No, Trump didn’t declassify ...
  7. Study links common asthma medication ...
  8. Ginni Thomas pressured Wisconsin ...
  9. Biden leads Trump in hypothetical ...
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  11. White House calls out ...
  12. Fauci warns of ‘pretty bad flu ...
  13. N. Korea may send workers to ...
  14. Democrats see opening to take down ...
  15. Federal judge rules New York can ...
  16. Biden approval rating up 9 points ...
  17. Five of the biggest takeaways from ...
  18. Biden giving political prime-time ...
Load more

Video

See all Video