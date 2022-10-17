How to narrow construction’s big, and growing, labor gaps

The U.S. construction labor shortage is bad, and getting worse, with a record 440,000 job openings, plus another million in manufacturing.

Who will do the work envisioned in the $1.2 trillion 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law? This isn’t just about construction sites; about half the labor shortage will affect engineering and materials before work can even begin.

Any shortage can cause delays, drive up costs and even mean cancellations. In addition, because of inflation, the longer the United States takes to solve the problem, the less building it will get for the buck because the money shrinks in real terms.

Today’s mismatches stem from structural shifts in the U.S. labor market. Though the economy has shrunk for two straight quarters, unemployment is low, at 3.5 percent, and there are 10.7 million unfilled positions. Moreover, even if the United States officially enters a recession, construction-related demand for labor is not likely to shrink, because much of the spending in the infrastructure law, as well as that of the private sector, is locked in.

Four broad actions could help close the widening gap between labor demand and supply.

Failing to act has consequences. Construction can help to foster the sustainable and inclusive growth that the United States needs; that is unlikely to happen if the labor gaps go unfilled. Moreover, the country will not get the infrastructure the bipartisan infrastructure law is intended to pay for — with consequences both for the economy and for the quality of our lives.

Garo Hovnanian is a partner in McKinsey & Company’s Philadelphia office. Adi Kumar is a senior partner in Washington, D.C.