Five steps the US must take to double down on commercial diplomacy

In recent years, China has greatly stepped up its diplomatic and commercial outreach to countries from the South Pacific and Latin America to Africa and the Middle East. In fact, in 2019, China overtook the U.S. in the number of diplomatic outposts it maintains around the globe. At the same time, Beijing’s trade and investment programs, including the Belt and Road initiative and new infrastructure and development deals, have expanded to dozens of countries.

The contrast with the U.S. is stark. Our federal international affairs budget has been largely flat over the past decade, which is also how long it’s been since the U.S. added to the list of 20 countries where we have trade agreements in place.

The business community is increasingly concerned that America’s ability to compete globally for influence and markets is hobbled by a failure to invest in commercial diplomacy. Indeed, America’s prosperity depends on our ability to sell U.S.-made goods and services to the 95 percent of the world’s population that is outside our borders.

But that’s not all: Commercial diplomacy is critical to our national security, and it advances U.S. values, including through the transparency and high standards the U.S. government and private sector embrace in international agreements and daily business practices.

We live in a polarized time, but this is surely an area where politics must end at the water’s edge — starting with these five recommendations:

The U.S. brings formidable strengths to the competition for global influence and markets, but we need to show up — with a plan and adequate resources — and avoid “own goals.” Bolstering our commercial diplomacy can leverage those strengths and deliver substantial benefits for America’s prosperity, security and values.

Myron Brilliant is executive vice president and head of international affairs of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.