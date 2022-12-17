trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Finance
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Disney and Twitter had a rough year: Renewed customer focus can help

by Vikas Mittal, opinion contributor - 12/17/22 1:00 PM ET
by Vikas Mittal, opinion contributor - 12/17/22 1:00 PM ET
The Twitter logo is shown
Associated Press/Mary Altaffer
The Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York on Oct. 26, 2022.

In October, Elon Musk took Twitter private, firing the previous CEO Parag Agrawal. In November, Disney’s board fired Bob Chapek and brought back Bob Iger as its CEO.  

Despite a spate of new content moderation policies and proposed software improvements to improve user experience, Musk’s Twitter has lost half of its top 100 advertisers including major automotive and pharmaceutical companies. Analysts project Twitter will also lose 32 million customers by 2024.  

Meanwhile, Disney’s Thanksgiving release of  “Strange World” lost more than $100 million. Customers remain upset with Disney’s price hikes affecting tickets, food and beverages at its parks. 

However, customer and shareholder dissatisfaction was already festering at Twitter under Agrawal and at Disney under Chapek. From August 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022, Twitter lost 43 percent of its stock price and Disney lost 36 percent (compared to Dow Jones Industrial’s loss of only 9 percent). Restoring customer focus to gain shareholder confidence is the key challenge confronting Igor and Musk. 

The top priority at customer-focused companies is to satisfy consumers. Research proves that higher customer satisfaction increases customer retention and referrals, pricing power, sales, margins, cash flow and stock price. 

Under Agrawal, Twitter became inward-looking by streamlining content and participants rather than enhancing user experience. At the 2020 EmTech conference he stated: “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment. … Where our role is particularly emphasized is who can be heard.”  

Agrawal deployed 2,000 content moderators to assess, label and manage information flow. Meanwhile, investments in essential areas such as software development, advertising measurement, and user experience lagged. Over time, Twitter’s customers became increasingly frustrated with the user experience and fractious with the content moderation team accusing it of favoritism. Twitter lost both credibility and customers. 

At Disney, Chapek emphasized content distribution and became mired in corporate political activism. He plowed money into Disney+, its streaming service and raised subscription prices. But with lower-priced competitors like Amazon and Netflix, Disney lost more than $4 billion in 2022.  At Disney’s amusement parks, Chapek replaced the fixed-price FastPass+ system with flexible pricing Genie+ pass — customers saw it as being “nickeled and dimed.” Chapek also laid off 32,000 employees and fought a political battle that cost Disney its special tax status in Florida.  

At both companies, customers became just a source of cash flow to create and support internally focused bureaucracies that focused on initiatives unimportant to customers. For example, Twitter executives like Vijaya Gadde became more concerned with content moderation than customer experience. At Disney, internal clients like the distribution chief and other employees tilted Chapek’s attention to distribution, pricing and political activism — rather than the magic of storytelling. 

Igor and Musk can restore customer focus by making three strategic moves grounded in peer-reviewed research.  

  1. Excel on satisfying the two most important customer needs: Amazon’s customers value the online shopping experience and on-time home delivery. Apple satisfies its customers through beautiful, easy-to-use products and reliable after-sales support. Disney and Twitter will need to focus on their customers’ two most important needs. Disney’s customers have always valued its high-quality, family-friendly content and the unrivaled experience at its parks. Twitter’s customers want an easy-to-use and safe platform.   
  2. Guide employees to keep the main thing the main thing: Customers’ most important needs should become the central focus of all employee efforts. Research shows that when customers are more satisfied so are the frontline employees serving them. Iger intends to lead with “a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.” According to the Wall Street Journal, Iger has already returned decision-making power back to the company’s creative teams, emphasizing storytelling over distribution. Musk has made it clear that the main thing at Twitter is to rebuild the coding and programming team to make the user experience fast, friendly, and enjoyable while supporting it with “light-touch” moderation, though recent decisions surrounding banned accounts have raised questions about his approach.  
  3. Keep the company out of political activism: A large body of peer-reviewed research shows that when companies with a diverse customer and employee base engage in political activism, they polarize their customers, dampen worker productivity and reduce shareholder returns. Injecting corporate political activism into the company’s value proposition to appease one group invariably alienates other groups. Research shows that CEOs’ political activism distracts them from delivering customer value. CEOs of customer-focused companies carefully walk the tightrope of staying socially engaged without becoming political activists. Costco, for example, focuses its charitable giving only on supporting children, education, or health and human services, not on political causes. Twitter and Disney should make it a priority to increase customer satisfaction and not try to appease customers through political posturing.   

For both companies, this will be an uphill climb. But, with a strategy that puts consumers first, they can emerge stronger and more resilient than before.  

Vikas Mittalis the J. Hugh Liedtke Professor of Marketing at the Jones Graduate School of Business, Rice University. He has published more than 50 articles on customer-focused strategy in top journals. An award-winning teacher and research scholar, he has consulted with hundreds of companies worldwide.

Tags Bob Chapek Bob Iger Disney Disney+ Elon Musk Elon Musk Twitter takeover Parag Agrawal Politics of the United States Twitter ban

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other
  2. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  3. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  4. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  5. Ex-lawmakers request ethics probes into sitting members of Congress linked to ...
  6. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  7. The United States of free?
  8. Arizona Republican loses election lawsuit in secretary of state race
  9. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  10. DeSantis tacks further right amid 2024 speculation
  11. Victims or chumps? Tom Brady lawsuits raise questions over celebrity ...
  12. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  13. Five things to know about the end of Title 42
  14. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  15. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  16. McCarthy says 5 GOP opponents have not moved
  17. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  18. The Memo: Twitter’s turmoil under Musk roils political waters
Load more

Video

See all Video