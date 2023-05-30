The debt ceiling debates are tainted by these common fallacies

After weeks of heated debate, the White House and GOP leadership have reportedly reached a deal to suspend the debt ceiling; the House Rules Committee is considering the deal this afternoon.

The media is full of stories and opinion pieces about the debt ceiling, many of them repeating administration officials’ and their surrogates’ claims that: It is unconstitutional for the U.S. to default on its debt, the U.S. has never defaulted on its debt and there are no other measures to prevent default, so the only solution to averting an imminent debt crisis is to raise the debt ceiling without reducing deficits.

These claims are misleading, if not demonstrably false.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1868, included language that asserted the validity of war debt incurred by the Union while forbidding repayment of any debts incurred by the states of the Confederacy. The amendment states in part:

“The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned” and “Neither the United States nor any state shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States.”

The Civil War context is clear.

In the midst of the 1995-1996 debt ceiling negotiations, President Bill Clinton said, if need be, he would use the 14th Amendment as justification for ignoring the debt ceiling “and force the courts to stop me.” In contrast, during the 2011 debt ceiling negotiations, the Treasury general counsel wrote that “the Constitution explicitly places the borrowing authority with Congress, not the President.” The latter is correct legal thought, the former mere political bravado.

The 14th Amendment argument especially fails because it is obvious that the U.S. could easily pay all its debt by not making other expenditures, and moreover, because the United States has in fact defaulted on its debt multiple times since the amendment’s adoption, once explicitly upheld by the Supreme Court.

The U.S. government refused to redeem Treasury gold bonds for gold in 1933 as the bonds had unambiguously promised. In 1968, it refused to redeem its silver certificates for silver notwithstanding its explicit promise to pay “one silver dollar, payable to the bearer on demand.” In 1971, the U.S. government refused to redeem the dollar claims of foreign governments for gold, as promised in the Bretton Woods Agreement, approved by Congress in 1945. Reneging on its Bretton Woods commitments by the U.S. government in 1971 fundamentally changed the global monetary system, putting the whole world onto a pure fiat currency system — a significant default event by any measure.

The 1933 gold bond default is instructive since the government’s refusal to make the gold payments it had unquestionably promised was upheld by the Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision in 1935. The majority opinion found, “Contracts, however express, cannot fetter the constitutional authority of the Congress.” A concurring opinion wrote, “As much as I deplore this refusal to fulfill the solemn promise of bonds of the United States, I cannot escape the conclusion announced for the Court.”

Also, contrary to assertions by the secretary of the Treasury and the chairman of the Federal Reserve, there is a proven legal measure that could be used to materially postpone the day the U.S. Treasury runs out of cash without increasing the debt limit.

The Treasury owns 261.5 million ounces, or 8,000 tons, of gold that have a current market value of over $500 billion at the market price of just under $2,000 per ounce. However, for government accounting purposes, the value of the Treasury’s gold is set by the Par Value Modification Act of 1973, which “directed the Secretary of the Treasury … to establish a new par value of the dollar … of forty-two and two-ninths dollars per fine troy ounce of gold.“

Congress could allow the Treasury to raise cash and avoid a default by amending this law to value gold at or near its current market price. Such a revaluation would be consistent with the guidance in the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board’s Technical Bulletin 2011-1. This change would allow the Treasury to monetize more than $500 billion in new gold certificates with no additional Treasury debt issuance.

Updating the value of gold certificates to avoid default is not a hypothetical idea — it has been done before. In 1953, when the Eisenhower administration faced a debt ceiling standoff and needed more time to negotiate, it issued $500 million in new gold certificates to the Fed to raise cash and avoid a government default. The transaction worked as intended, as it would again.

In contrast to what is often claimed in the current debt ceiling debate: The 14th Amendment does not allow an administration to ignore a congressional debt ceiling, the U.S. government has defaulted on its obligations multiple times and Congress and Treasury have a proven option they could use to produce large amounts of additional cash without raising the debt ceiling.

Paul H. Kupiec is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Alex J. Pollock is a senior fellow at the Mises Institute and co-author of “Surprised Again!—The Covid Crisis and the New Market Bubble” (2022).