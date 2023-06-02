Biden ‘misunderestimated’ Kevin McCarthy, and it led to a major conservative victory

When debt ceiling negotiations reached a fever pitch, President Biden made a crucial mistake. To steal a word coined by former President George W. Bush, he severely misunderestimated the strategic prowess of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.).

In doing so, Biden inadvertently paved the way for McCarthy and the Republican Congress to achieve remarkable conservative victories that will have a lasting impact on the nation.

House Republicans’ shrewd maneuvering resulted in the largest reduction in spending in history — a rollback of nondefense spending to fiscal 2022 levels, the implementation of work requirements for government benefit programs and the successful clawback of billions in unspent funds from COVID-19 programs.

These accomplishments became possible even though Biden and his administration had maintained for months that they would never negotiate on the debt ceiling.

The debt ceiling negotiations were a battleground for ideological clashes between the two major parties. Biden, perhaps blinded by the initial success of his policy agenda under one-party rule and the bumpy process to kick off the most recent Congress, failed to recognize his adversary’s tactical acumen.

McCarthy, on the other hand, seized this opportunity to show the art of the possible and rally conservative forces and fight for a smaller, more fiscally responsible government when they passed the initial version of the Limit, Save, Grow Act. Although some compromise was inevitable, through strategic maneuvering, McCarthy was able to secure wins in the final bill that will ultimately resonate with conservative voters and shape the trajectory of our nation’s fiscal policy.

McCarthy just orchestrated the largest spending reduction in U.S. history, including substantial cuts across various sectors of government expenditure. This feat not only demonstrates Republican commitment to fiscal responsibility but also highlights his ability to galvanize support and achieve tangible results.

In addition to the historic spending reduction, House Republicans successfully rolled back nondefense spending to fiscal 2022 levels, reducing at least some of the inflation-causing spending that has plagued our nation. This move is a significant departure from the excessive government growth witnessed in recent years. By curbing nondefense spending, House Republicans have sent a clear message that the era of unchecked expansion and government waste is over.

Furthermore, implementation of work requirements for government benefit programs showcases Republican dedication to restoring a culture of individual responsibility. By encouraging able-bodied individuals to return to work rather than rely on government handouts, House Republicans are championing self-sufficiency and the dignity that comes with earned success. This conservative victory will not only alleviate the burden on taxpayers, but also empower individuals to take control of their own lives and contribute to the overall prosperity of the nation.

Finally, the success in clawing back billions of unspent funds from COVID programs highlights a commitment to fiscal accountability. McCarthy recognized the need to scrutinize the distribution and utilization of COVID funds and fought to reclaim unspent dollars. This action not only safeguards taxpayer money, but also ensures that these resources are allocated efficiently and effectively to address the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

President Biden’s failure to fully comprehend McCarthy’s capabilities during the debt ceiling negotiations has had far-reaching consequences. These conservative victories have set a precedent for responsible fiscal governance, welfare reform and enhanced accountability. It is only a first step, but America is better off for McCarthy’s bold actions.

Matt Mowers is the former senior White House adviser in the U.S. Department of State under former President Trump. He is president of Valcour, a global public strategy firm.