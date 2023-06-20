trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Finance
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

The glaring omission in stablecoin legislation

by Chris Giancarlo, Opinion Contributor - 06/20/23 9:30 AM ET
by Chris Giancarlo, Opinion Contributor - 06/20/23 9:30 AM ET
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

There is a glaring omission in the stablecoin bill recently introduced in the House that should concern both Republicans and Democrats. 

The flaw is that the bill does not deny government licensing authorities the discretion to coerce stablecoin protocols to deny services to lawful but politically disfavored businesses. This gap needs to be addressed to prevent political pressure being placed on stablecoin promoters to bar transactions with legal, but unpopular industries.

It is entirely foreseeable that private-sector sponsors of stablecoins or even commercial servicers such as wallet providers and others could be put under political pressure to disable financial transactions with disfavored groups in a similar way to how many social media platforms, most notably Twitter, have censored a broad range of constitutionally protected speech to appease government officials. 

Operation Choke Point” comes to mind, an Obama-era U.S. government initiative to pressure financial institutions into denying services to lawful but politically disfavored businesses such as pawn shops, same-day check cashers, gun manufacturers and so on. 

In a future where the provision of stablecoin services will be subject to federal or state licensure, commercial sponsors of such services may find their licenses placed in jeopardy if their stablecoins are used to pay for things some current or future bureaucrat does not want citizens to have, however legal.

What if some government agency could restrict your ability to support political candidates and causes they disapproved of or activities and pastimes they disfavored? What if you were prevented from donating to advocacy groups for such causes as gay or transgender rights?  Or, for that matter, gun rights?  After all, one group’s celebrated causes and respected liberties may be another party’s triggering issues and sanctionable pastimes.

The simple fix to this problem is to provide that government licensing authorities have no discretion to pick and choose among otherwise lawful activities and condition licensure on the stablecoin’s denial of legal transactions.

Such a provision would provide legal certainty to stablecoin customers. Moreover, it would enable stablecoin operators to reject overweening government pressure to disable otherwise legal transactions.  Without it, stablecoin transactions will be frighteningly beholden to the shifting political winds of Washington. 

That is why legal certainty that licensed stablecoins may honor all lawful activity is essential to the overall success of this nascent innovation.  Proposed legislation should enact it as a matter of law.

Chris Giancarlo served as thirteenth chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He is senior counsel at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and the author of CryptoDad: the Fight for the Future of Money (Wiley, 2021).

Tags congress crypto Politics of the United States social credit stablecoin United States

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  2. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  3. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  4. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  5. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  6. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  7. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  8. Bill Barr: Republicans need to ‘come to grips’ with ‘hard truths’ about ...
  9. Trump compares Hunter Biden charges to ‘traffic ticket’
  10. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  11. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  12. Watch live: Coast Guard gives update on search for lost tourist sub 
  13. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  14. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  15. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  16. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  17. The Memo: Democrats divided on whether to attack or ignore RFK Jr.
  18. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
Load more

Video

See all Video