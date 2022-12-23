How to stay safe amid a dangerous white Christmas

The common image of the Christmas season is a few inches of snow and ice. Enough to make a snowman, skate on ice rinks and ride a sled down a hill. You know, have fun. But the holliday season of December 2022 has been brought in by a severe winter storm know as a bomb cyclone. A bomb cyclone occurs when the atmospheric pressure in a region drops rapidly resulting in the cold air hitting warm air. It results in a powerful storm. These storms which tend to occur in the fall and winter usually result in significant rain, snow, high wind and blizzard conditions — think winter hurricane.

Temperatures can fall rapidly as well. On this recent storm temperature reductions of 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit within minutes have been reported.

Even parts of the country that are used to large snowfalls are challenged because ferocity of the storm, the high winds and amount of rain or snow over a short period of time poses the biggest threats.

These storms can have great health, societal and economic impacts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that the costs of a winter storm have an average cost per event of $4.2 billion. These bomb cyclones are even more costly.

For example, Winter Storm Uri which hit the United States in February 2021 is estimated to have cost $195 billion. Many will remember this one because it is the sudden storm that hit an unprepared Texas energy grid causing an energy crisis for several days.

The public health impacts are significant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that as many as 1,500 people die annually from hypothermia with thousands more suffering from cold related injury. Hypothermia is the result of prolonged cold exposure that results in a severe lowering of your bodies core temperature to the degree that if untreated can result in organ failure and death. Wet conditions and submersion in water can accelerate the onset of hypothermia.

People working in cold conditions for long periods of time, inadequately protected from the cold, extremes of age, the homeless and those caught suddenly in their car when a severe storm hits, are common victims of hypothermia.

The loss of power from impacted power lines increases the risks of hypothermia even for people who have successfully sheltered out of the storm but have no good mechanism to keep their dwellings warm.

Additional risks occur from carbon monoxide exposure from gas fueled stoves are improperly used in closed conditions to heat homes when the power goes out. In addition, fires are an additional risk from home heaters used in places where the usual heat source is inadequate and electrical heaters are used to supplement. Injury from frostbite occurs when the exposed skin and underlying tissues freeze. This freezing can result in a range of problems from a painful skin irritation with blistering when the freezing is superficial to severe tissue destruction. Severe frostbite can result in loss of digits or even limbs.

The health impact of these storms often persists beyond the immediate event. There is an increase incidence of heart attacks from shoveling snow, clearing roofs and other physical activity by people responding to the sudden snow fall. Other injuries such a sprains, strains and back injury are common as people respond to efforts to clear the snow. Trauma from roof collapse and falling branches and trees onto houses, cars and power lines are a significant health threat. Icy roads and walkways increase the risks of auto crashes and pedestrian falls as well.

This storm will reportedly impact 200 million people (two-thirds of the population), while more 1 million have already lose power. To date it has cancelled over 3,00 flights and disrupted the holiday plans of untold numbers of travelers.

Health officials all over the national are cautioning the population to take precautions. Even President Biden has called it “dangerous and threatening” weather and cautioned people to “take this storm extremely seriously.”

We clearly need to prepare and respond carefully to this kind of severe weather. Organizations like the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and the CDC all have great advice on how to prepare and be safe during these severe storms. In general, their advice includes the following key points:

Be prepared with enough water, food and fuel for the anticipated duration of the event

Have a means of radio communication to monitor weather bulletins and emergency channels

Pre-identify an emergency shelter in case you have to evacuate

Have an emergency kit for both your home and car

Fill up the gas tank of our car or truck

Have a plan for the care of your pets

Have a communication plan for your family members if you get separated

Have a mechanism to check on relatives and vulnerable neighbors

Stay safe and out of the storm and avoid nonessential driving

It is not uncommon for winter storms to occur this time of the year. But what we are experiencing here is part of an increasing pattern of more frequent and severe storms. The driving factor for them is a warming climate. The ultimate solution to reduce the frequency of these severe storms is to address the environmental conditions that are fueling them.

Therefore, if we are serious about this problem, we have to address climate change. That means reducing our use of fossil fuels and the many other causes of toxic greenhouse gas emissions. Doing so will not result in a quick fix but the sooner we start in earnest, the sooner our children and grandchildren will experience the benefits. Having a white Christmas should be fun for them, not dangerous.

Georges C. Benjamin, MD, is the executive director of the American Public Health Association.