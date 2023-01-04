trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Healthcare
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Access to oral therapies for COVID-19: The stubborn reality of geography

by Dr. Peter Kahn, Dr. Xiaohan Ying and Dr. Stan Mathis, opinion contributors - 01/04/23 12:30 PM ET
by Dr. Peter Kahn, Dr. Xiaohan Ying and Dr. Stan Mathis, opinion contributors - 01/04/23 12:30 PM ET
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File
FILE – A patient waits to be called for a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot outside a pharmacy in a grocery store, on Nov. 3, 2021, in downtown Denver. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/David…

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one stubborn reality has remained constant — that of healthcare disparities, from prevention, to diagnosis, to treatment. Since the earliest days of the pandemic, racial, geographic, age, immune status, and other health disparities have been highlighted as key fixtures for those impacted by COVID-19. As the pandemic continues to evolve, and with various therapies available to combat the virus, these disparities have remained an entrenched problem. While oral therapies targeted against COVID-19 such as Paxlovid (Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) and Lagevrio (molnupiravir) have been shown to prevent severe outcomes and potentially reduce the risk of long-COVID, questions remain regarding rebound symptoms or benefit in younger populations. While scientists continue to study Paxlovid and Legavrio to answer these open questions, they remain key tools for those in need of COVID-19 therapies.

In a recent paper published in JAMA Network Open, we examined the ways in which oral therapies directed against COVID-19 became available to patients across the country, starting in January 2022 when these were approved. We found that in the initial months when Paxlovid and Lagevrio became available, access to these medications rapidly increased such that by May 2022, the majority of Americans had ready access to these medications at a location less than 15 minutes from their home.

Looking at updated data from the federal government not available when our paper was written, it has become clear that efforts to broaden access to these therapies have plateaued. Between August 2022 and November 2022, no significant changes in availability have occurred, suggesting that the number of pharmacies or locations currently available to receive these therapies have been saturated.

While for most Americans, this new reality brings with it access to Paxlovid and Lavegrio within 15 minutes of their home. There are still more than 7.1 million Americans, particularly those in rural communities, who do not have access to these therapies in under 30 minutes of driving. Unsurprisingly, this is due to structural factors that have long plagued areas of our country, including predominantly rural communities. These barriers to care were present before the COVID pandemic and will almost certainly continue to be present after it as well.  

Within the limitations of infrastructure, community preference, and financial considerations, there remain other ways to gain access to oral therapies directed against COVID. Telemedicine, test-to-treat sites, and mail order pharmacies can all be crucial links to care for communities. Additionally, while Pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid, many barriers remain in implementing this approach for broadening access.

As the COVID pandemic continues to evolve, infrastructure and policies must continue to evolve with it to ensure equitable distribution of crucial medications to combat COVID.

Dr. Peter Kahn is a fellow in the Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Yale School of Medicine. He graduated from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine with honors and his M.P.H. from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the department of Health Policy and Management. Dr. Kahn’s research has focused on health policy with a particular interest in the impact of climate change and utilities on health policy. Follow him on Twitter @PeterKahnMD

Dr. Xiaohan Ying is a resident in the department of internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell. He graduated from Wharton with a focus in Healthcare Management and Policy and received his MD from Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Ying previously worked as a healthcare consultant, and his research focuses on health disparities and health policy.

Dr. Stan Mathis is the medical director of an ACT team and assistant professor in Yale’s Department of Psychiatry. A background in architecture and urbanism informs his clinical and research/teaching work. Taking care of patients in their homes or in the community, he sees firsthand the impact of the extra-clinical environment on their lives and wellbeing. He also co-developed a curriculum that combines data-driven and experiential learning to help psychiatry residents develop a deeper understanding of New Haven and the forces, historical and current, that impact its population.

Tags COVID-19 COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 vaccines healthcare access healthcare disparities Lagevrio oral therapies Paxlovid Pharmacies Pharmacy Rural communities

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker Election Coverage: McCarthy fails to secure Speakership on fourth ...
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  4. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  5. Watch live: House meets, holds fourth vote for Speaker
  6. Centrist Republican says ‘preliminary talks’ with Democrats underway on ...
  7. McCarthy floats path to Speakership with lower vote threshold
  8. Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to ...
  9. Trump calls for all Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker
  10. Democrats not ready to bail out GOP: ‘This is on them’
  11. Republican rep says McCarthy detractors are ‘growing their vote’
  12. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
  13. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — McCarthy, GOP mull backup plan as House in ...
  14. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
  15. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  16. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  17. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  18. Ocasio-Cortez on conversations with Gosar, Gaetz: ‘In chaos, anything is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video