Three more states move to put reasonable limits on abortion

Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade almost one year ago, about half of the 50 states have acknowledged the inherent dignity and humanity of the unborn, as well as the needs of mothers, by passing pro-life protections into law. Although that is a tremendous accomplishment, these initial laws are just the beginning.

North Carolina and Nebraska have recently joined the notable ranks of states moving to protect life. North Carolina just passed protections for the unborn at 12-weeks, limiting dangerous and extreme late-term abortions in the state. The bill, which is supported by the majority of North Carolina voters, also provides at least $160 million towards support for children, families and maternal health, and expands access to child care, foster care, and paid parental leave.

With Republicans holding a supermajority in the North Carolina House and Senate, the 12-week bill moved quickly through the legislature, landing on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk for final signature. Cooper, who has long been in favor of extreme abortion laws, is committed to taxpayer-funded abortion on demand, throughout pregnancy, despite how out of touch this is with mainstream American voters. He vetoed this modest bill in an attempt to keep his state a hot spot for dangerous abortion procedures that harm women and children.

Pro-life lawmakers worked to override his veto, including a newly former Democrat, Rep. Tricia Cotham (R). Cotham noted that the 12-week bill created reasonable ground for both sides of the aisle to agree upon, as it offers numerous resources and protections for parents and families. Despite her pro-choice position on abortion, she recognized the extremism of the all-nine-months position that Democrats have taken on abortion and the many dangers it poses for women and unborn children in the state.

Thanks to Cotham and the numerous other Republican legislators who overrode the veto, the 12-week bill is now law, and thousands of babies will be saved each year in North Carolina.

Another thousand lives will be saved in Nebraska with the recent passage of its own 12-week protection law.

Finally, the South Carolina legislature worked tirelessly to enact a six-week abortion limit in order to protect unborn children once a heartbeat can be detected. This law is temporarily on hold because of a lawsuit brought by the abortion industry, but the tremendous support from both the South Carolina legislature and Gov. Henry McMaster (R) shows the continued nationwide approval of common-sense protections for the unborn.

Pro-life victories across the country over the past year show that the majority of Americans reject painful late-term abortions, and instead see the need to love and protect women and children. No matter our political leanings or parties, we should all agree that inflicting harm on a child capable of feeling pain brings nothing but hurt and heartache to our society. We should also agree that pregnant women and mothers need more resources and protections, not fewer. Whether it is diapers, housing, financial aid, mental health care or other necessities, they deserve to know that their communities will work to support them in all stages of their pregnancy and in the many years after.

The momentum, passion, and strength of the pro-life movement is just getting started. More babies will be saved, more women will be supported, and more families will be loved due to the numerous states working to protect human life. North Carolina, Nebraska, many others, now serve as shining examples for the rest of the nation that, regardless of race, religion, socioeconomic status, or age, all human life has value and should be cherished.

Jeanne Mancini is president of March for Life Action.