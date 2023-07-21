Immunization rates are finally recovering post-COVID — we can’t stop now

As Congress considers funding for multilateral organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and other global health initiatives, data released this week reveals just how significant the return on these investments can be.

After pandemic disruptions pushed global immunization rates to 30-year lows, there are now promising signs of recovery. New data from WHO and UNICEF confirm that 4 million more children were vaccinated last year than in 2021, bringing coverage rates for some routine vaccines closer to pre-pandemic levels.

This translates to 4 million more kids who are now protected from life-threatening diseases like diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, otherwise known as whooping cough. Four million families can now have greater peace of mind about their children’s health.

Unfortunately, progress has been lopsided. In fact, roughly 70 percent of the increase seen globally last year comes from the enormous progress made in just three countries: India, Indonesia and Myanmar. Progress concentrated in a few large countries is a start, but more sustained efforts are needed to ensure no child is left behind.

Of particular concern, coverage rates for the measles vaccine are alarmingly low and remain far off from pre-pandemic levels. Measles is one of the most contagious diseases on Earth, capable of spreading out of control among unvaccinated populations. This puts people at risk not only in vulnerable settings, like low-income or conflict-affected countries, but also across the world. Lagging vaccination rates all but ensure more outbreaks. This year there have already been large and disruptive outbreaks in 32 countries as of May, compared to 17 by the end of 2021.

The critical role that WHO and UNICEF will play in the years ahead cannot be overstated. Both institutions work with countries to provide direct support for national immunization programs. They help collect data and monitor trends, progress and challenges to ensure we have the most comprehensive understanding of the state of immunization systems globally, nationally and sub-nationally. Their work allows us to pinpoint where health systems are most fragile, where immunity gaps are concentrated, and where universal health coverage and pandemic preparedness are most at risk. They are finding new ways to collaborate with partners and streamline efforts, rejecting business as usual for innovative new strategies.

In April, WHO and UNICEF, along with other Immunization Agenda 2030 partners like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, launched the “Big-Catch-up” campaign to restore and strengthen immunization systems. Under this campaign they are working with 20 countries that fell furthest behind to get their national immunization programs back on track. Most importantly, many of these countries are focusing on reaching kids who have never been reached with vaccines before, so-called “zero-dose” children, of which there are more than 14 million around the world.

By working with partners, Brazil utilized social media to increase demand for vaccines, and Pakistan was able to conduct outreach in every one of its 154 districts to catch kids who missed routine vaccines during the pandemic. And as part of its national recovery efforts, the Philippines has set an ambitious goal of reaching 1 million children who missed essential vaccines. In doing so, countries and partners are applying lessons learned and determining how best to allocate pandemic funding to buoy immunization systems and bolster pandemic preparedness — ensuring the backsliding seen during COVID-19 is never repeated.

Countries that are making progress have proven that despite an unprecedented global pandemic and the largest decline in immunization rates in a generation, progress is still possible. Their progress shows what dedicated political will, sustained funding and concentrated efforts can achieve.

While national ownership of country immunization plans is the ultimate driver of success, no progress will be made without the leadership of WHO in partnership with UNICEF, Gavi and Immunization Agenda 2030 partners. Congress must continue to invest in multilateral health solutions and international cooperation, fully funding WHO, multilateral organizations and overseas development assistance for health. It is not only the right thing to do, but the strategic choice as well. The health of every American, and especially that of our kids, depends on it.

Lori Sloate is the senior director for Global Health at the United Nations Foundation, a founding partner of the Measles & Rubella Initiative. She also serves as advocacy group co-chair of Immunization Agenda 2030, a global partnership of U.N. agencies and other partners.