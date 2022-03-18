We must not ‘tolerate’ the deaths of the nation’s most vulnerable

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its position on masking in May, stating that vaccinated Americans no longer needed to mask or practice social distancing, the 7-day average of U.S. COVID deaths was 631

More surprising, the principal official charged with managing the COVID-19 crisis in the United States has made remarkably similar claims. When asked to predict the future of the pandemic in a discussion with physicians at Washington University in St. Louis earlier this month, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said “we will have a coronavirus that will lead to death in some people every season that we will then tolerate in some way.” The critical question is who those “some people” are. Walensky began the conversation in St. Louis by noting, correctly, that “where infectious diseases go” is not “places of wealth but places of poverty and places of lack of access.” She added that we would see this in long COVID as well, “where those who have been more commonly afflicted with the disease, who had less access to care and more comorbidities and therefore high risk are going to bear the burden of that disease as well.” Inequity is of course a central fact in the unequal burden of disease. But in noting that we will come to “tolerate” COVID-19 deaths, Walensky is suggesting that deaths among the poor and among those with comorbidities are somehow acceptable.

This is not the first time that Walensky has spoken so bluntly about vulnerable populations. In a highly edited interview with ABC in January , Walensky noted that it was “really encouraging news” that “the overwhelming number of deaths — over 75 percent — occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities. So really, these are people who were unwell to begin with.” The CDC later clarified that the edits pulled these quotes out of context: She had argued that the vaccines’ efficacy was the “really encouraging news.”

Still, the statement shows a deep and increasingly common disregard for the deaths of those with underlying health problems. The implication is that vaccinated Americans should celebrate the knowledge that those with no comorbidities are extremely unlikely to die from COVID. But children under five cannot yet be vaccinated, and for the 3 percent of Americans who take immunosuppressant drugs, vaccines have not proven effective.