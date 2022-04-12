China has linked the fates of Taiwan and Ukraine, but Biden hasn’t — yet

To open the Beijing Olympics, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement declaring a “no limits strategic partnership” between China and Russia. They laid out an across-the-board challenge to the U.S.-led international order. The statement rejected outright the West’s charge that the two powers are on the wrong side of the global struggle between democracy and autocracy, which President Biden has called the transforming issue of our time.

Yet, they demonstrated the validity of the charge when they expressed mutual support for each other’s aggressive ambitions. First, Putin bowed to Xi: “The Russian side reaffirms its support for the ‘One China’ principle, confirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan.”

Russian support for China’s regional interests went far beyond Taiwan: “The sides stand against the formation of closed-bloc structures and opposing camps in the Asia-Pacific region and … the United States’ Indo-Pacific Strategy on peace and stability in the region. … The sides are seriously concerned about the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS).”

Then Xi returned the favor to Putin in the document: “The sides oppose further enlargement of NATO and call on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon its ideologized Cold War approaches … and … oppose color revolutions.”

As both knew, Ukraine’s “Orange Revolution” in 2004-2005 was the first of a series of such democratic uprisings; keeping Ukraine out of NATO was Putin’s pretext for his Feb. 24 invasion.

Xi’s anticipatory approval of eventual Russian aggression belies Western speculation that China was surprised by anything more than the timing of the invasion. Beijing subsequently has refused to condemn Putin’s war at the United Nations, or in other forums, instead blaming Western policies for instigating the conflict.

The episode is reminiscent of the geopolitical situation in 1950, after Washington indicated that Taiwan and South Korea were outside America’s Asia security perimeter. The question among Kim Il Sung of North Korea, China’s Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin of the USSR was only which communist power would move first — and when, not whether, to attack. Mao reportedly was surprised when Kim beat him to the punch. But he let bygones be bygones and joined in North Korea’s invasion of the South.

This time, Putin acted against Ukraine and Western security interests in Europe before Xi was ready to attack Taiwan. The question is how far Beijing will go in offering economic and material, not just political, support for its security partner’s action. Biden has warned Xi against any Chinese collusion with Russia on Ukraine.

China’s partnership with Russia already blatantly violates Beijing’s security pledge to Ukraine in 2013 — making it the fifth power to fail in preventing aggression against Ukraine, after the United States, the United Kingdom, NATO and, of course, Russia, the ultimate aggressor.

If the connection between Putin’s ambitions in Europe and Xi’s in Asia was implicit in their statement, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng last week made it explicit: “[America’s] Indo-Pacific Strategy is as dangerous as the NATO strategy of eastward expansion in Europe. If allowed to go on unchecked, it would bring unimaginable consequences and ultimately push the Asia-Pacific over the edge of an abyss.”

Le’s warning recalled the description of the 1995-96 Taiwan Strait Crisis by Kurt Campbell, former Clinton administration official and present China policy director: “We had peered into the abyss. It was our own Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Both Moscow and Beijing have raised the specter of nuclear war if the West challenges their irredentist ambitions on the Ukraine and Taiwan flashpoints.

Washington’s hub-and-spoke defense treaties with Japan, South Korea, Australia, Philippines and Thailand are collectively analogous to the NATO pact that Biden calls “sacred.”

Successive U.S. administrations have treated the less formal commitments to Taiwan and Ukraine as being on a lower legal, moral and strategic standing to justify the expenditure of American blood and treasure. In fact, the written obligations to Ukraine in 1994 and 2008, though not treaties, were more explicit as an external security guarantee than those set forth in the Taiwan Relations Act and the other documents governing the U.S.-Taiwan relationship.

Three U.S. presidents have made statements of clear intent to defend Taiwan against an attack from China, but all were walked back by other officials in their administrations.

Biden has been the most insistent and specific in his personal declarations of support for Taiwan but, like his predecessors over the past four decades, he has declined to issue a formal policy declaration stating Washington’s clear intention to defend Taiwan. He has cited the Taiwan Relations Act as the authority for the U.S. commitment but has not yet described it as equivalent to the NATO obligation.

On the other hand, neither has he declared that defending Taiwan would put America at war with China and precipitate World War III — though Chinese officials certainly have warned of such a possibility.

The disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan permanently taints foreign governments’ views of Biden administration competence. The failure of five presidents to deter or meaningfully punish Putin’s invasion of Georgia and his protracted invasions of Ukraine undermines international respect for U.S. resolve. The danger now, in the interest of ending the bloodshed, is that Western governments will pressure Ukraine to sacrifice part of its sovereign territory.

There is no margin for error in the deterrent message Washington and its allies need to send China regarding the democratic security of Taiwan. The wrong kind of strategic clarity on Ukraine — that the U.S. and NATO would not directly intervene — proved disastrously counterproductive. The right message of strategic clarity on Taiwan — that America and the West will defend their democratic partner — has a far better chance of averting another human catastrophe. And Taiwan should not have to abandon Quemoy or some other part of its sovereign territory to do so.

Because the valiant democratic people and government of Ukraine deserve it, and because China must learn the right lesson from Putin’s war, America and the West must ensure the defeat of the aggression they failed to deter. Not only can Russia not succeed in seizing another inch of Ukrainian territory, but it must be ejected from Georgia, Eastern Ukraine and Crimea. Georgia and Ukraine then must be granted expedited NATO membership.

China should be told that it can expect an attack on Taiwan to be effectively repelled and to result in immediate Western recognition of Taiwan’s independence. The time for subtlety, nuance and ambiguity is over.

Joseph Bosco served as China country director for the secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and as Asia-Pacific director of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief from 2009 to 2010. He served in the Pentagon when Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia and was involved in Department of Defense discussions about the U.S. response. Follow him on Twitter @BoscoJosephA.