To be a great power, here’s the stance China should take with Russia

Beijing long has hoped to lure Europe away from its strong ties to the United States, especially through NATO. But China’s unwillingness to criticize Russia for invading Ukraine and blaming the war instead on NATO expansion has undermined this goal. Just as Russia’s war has resulted in renewed European commitment to its alliance with the U.S., Beijing’s unwillingness to pressure or even criticize Moscow has contributed to European skepticism about China’s advice that Europe should move away from the United States. This is not in China’s interest.

The problem is that, even though Beijing would like to improve its relations with Europe and drive a wedge between Europe and the U.S., Chinese President Xi Jinping apparently places an even higher priority on maintaining close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his main ally in confronting America and the West. China also depends on Russia for petroleum supplies. Some Chinese commentators have expressed the viewpoint that China cannot criticize Putin’s invasion of Ukraine because, at some point, Beijing will “need Russia” if China decides to invade Taiwan. But the price of maintaining China’s loyalty to Russia is that it frustrates Beijing’s ambitions regarding Europe.

The U.S. clearly does not want China to succeed in driving a wedge between it and Europe. Most European states do not, either. If this is really China’s goal, though, Beijing should not let Putin’s policies stand in the way of its achievement. But for China to have any hope of achieving such a goal, Beijing must think more like a great power than it has been.

Up to now, China’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine has been to assert that the U.S. and NATO are somehow responsible for this — a line that Moscow welcomed, but one that has undermined Beijing’s efforts at improving its relations with Europe and luring it away from the U.S. Beijing essentially has acquiesced to Moscow’s lack of concern about how its actions in Ukraine have undermined China’s aspirations. In other words, Beijing has let a dependent ally undercut its ambitions to draw closer to other countries.

In a situation such as this, a more assertive great power would act differently — instead taking advantage of its ally’s lack of options to pressure it into curtailing actions that threaten the ability of the great power to improve relations with states that have more options.

America did this following the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, when Henry Kissinger pressured Israel to make concessions to Egypt to encourage its disillusionment with the Soviet Union and transformation into an American ally. Kissinger understood that Israel was not going to switch from being an American ally to being a Soviet one, but that Egypt could go either way. As a result of his and the Carter administration’s diplomacy, Washington kept Israel as an ally and gained Egypt as one.

More relevant for Beijing, though, is the fact that Putin has pursued a similar diplomatic logic on various occasions. Russia has close relations with Iran, which has hostile relations with America and several of its Middle Eastern allies. But rather than blindly backing Iran in its disputes with America’s Middle Eastern allies, Putin has developed good relations with them — especially Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. Tehran undoubtedly is displeased with this situation, but that does not appear to bother Putin, who understands that Iran is not going to react by improving its ties to Washington. As a result, Putin has kept Iran on Moscow’s side, while Iran’s regional rivals traditionally allied with the U.S. have not joined America and the West in sanctioning Russia over Ukraine.

Putin has even pursued this logic with India and Vietnam, on the one hand, and China itself on the other. India and Vietnam used to have close ties to the Soviet Union, back when all three were at odds with China. India and China continue to have adversarial relations, and both have improved their relations with the U.S. Meanwhile, Russia has developed close ties to China. Nevertheless, Putin has been selling arms to both India and Vietnam, even though a potential target of those arms is China. Beijing may not like this, but Putin can be reasonably confident that it will not react by improving its ties with Washington. At the same time, selling them arms gives both India and Vietnam a strong incentive not to cooperate with the U.S. against Russia.

Thus, even though Beijing does not share the West’s humanitarian concerns over Russia’s actions in Ukraine, China at least should be willing to do unto Russia what Russia has done unto it.

How might China do this? It could state forcefully that Beijing wishes to see: an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine; the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine; and a Ukrainian pledge that it will not join NATO. And it could deploy Chinese peacekeeping forces to the Donbas and Crimea.

Such an announcement by Beijing would please the West. Russia would be displeased, but what could it do? It certainly would not react by allying with the U.S. or NATO. Its only choice would be to acquiesce to China’s will or be at odds with China and the West simultaneously. The payoff for China would be even greater if all parties accepted such a proposal. Beijing might go a long way to convincing some governments in Europe that China can protect them from Russia more effectively than America.

Further, deferring to China’s wishes could be a face-saving way for Putin to cut his losses from his disastrous war. And if China really could broker a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine, U.S.-China relations could well improve, enabling them to work together to resolve other issues between them.

Part of being a successful great power is being willing to reign in the ambitions of dependent allies. Not being willing to do this risks allowing dependent but aggressive allies to set the foreign policy agenda and limit the options of their great power patron. Putin has applied this logic in dealing with Russia’s allies. Xi should now apply that same logic to deal with Putin.

Mark N. Katz is a professor of government and politics at the George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government, and a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.