How Vladimir Putin lost the moon for Russia

In 1969, the Soviet Union lost the moon when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the Sea of Tranquility and raised the American flag. Half a century later, Russian President Vladimir Putin lost the moon for his country again — forgetting what really makes a nation powerful and great in the 21st century.

If only someone had warned him.

According to Space Policy Online, Putin was at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far east, celebrating Cosmonautics’ Day, the name Russia gives to April 12, when Yuri Gagarin first orbited the Earth in 1961. He boasted that the Russian space program would still flourish, despite the sanctions imposed on his country as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. He specifically mentioned the planned Luna 25 probe, Russia’s first attempt to land on the moon in decades.

The next day, the European Space Agency (ESA) ended cooperation with the Russian lunar program, which includes Luna 25, Luna 26 and Luna 27. Previously the ESA had ended cooperation with Russia in the ExoMars program. Instead, the ESA is turning to the United States, and the commercial sector to fly instruments that were going to the moon on Russian spacecraft.

“A second flight opportunity has already been secured on board a NASA-led Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) mission for the PROSPECT lunar drill and volatile analysis package (originally planned for Luna-27),” the ESA stated. “An alternative flight opportunity to test the ESA navigation camera known as PILOT-D (originally planned for Luna-25) is already being procured from a commercial service provider.”

Japan will also benefit from the severing of space cooperation ties between the ESA and Russia.

The ESA and the Japanese agency JAXA recently, “signed an agreement to fly ESA’s EMS-L, the Exospheric Mass Spectrometer instrument, on board the JAXA/ISRO LUPEX lunar rover mission.”

Luna 25 is currently scheduled to launch in August 2022, to land at the lunar South Pole. Luna 26 would follow in 2024 and Luna 27 in 2025. A probe called Luna 28, said to be a precursor for a Russian crewed landing is planned for 2027-2028.

Will the Russian lunar program go as planned? Eric Berger, writing for Ars Technica, raised some doubts. He notes that Putin has slashed the budget for Roscosmos, likely to free up money for the war effort in Ukraine. Berger also points out that Luna 25 was originally scheduled to launch to the moon a decade ago. Whether it will meet the August launch date is questionable. Indeed, Putin’s boasting aside, economic sanctions, the cost of the Ukraine war and the impending default of Russia’s sovereign debt may combine to preclude any meaningful Russian lunar program for the foreseeable future.

Russia had hoped to form a lunar axis with China that would rival the Artemis Alliance of nations and commercial companies being formed by NASA. However, China must be considering what, if anything, a Russia that has ruined itself by war would bring to such an alliance. China may well decide to go it alone or seek other international partners.

Russia still has the International Space Station (ISS) partnership. NASA and the other partners seem disinclined to kick Russia off the orbiting space laboratory, no matter how much disgust is caused by the atrocities being committed in Ukraine. Russia would have no space program if it were to withdraw from the ISS. That country’s growing economic woes may mean that it will soon lack the ability to maintain the partnership whether it wants to or not.

In the meantime, NASA’s lunar program can benefit from the ESA’s interest in participating in it. Not only does the addition of ESA technology to CLPS missions increase the potential for scientific returns, but it also enhances the international character of Project Artemis. Russia, by making the choice of earthly imperialism over space exploration, will be left behind once again.

In order to seal the enhanced lunar alliance with NASA, the two main European holdouts, France and Germany, should sign the Artemis Accords. The accords are a sensible agreement that can govern international operations on the moon in the context of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

Russia lost the moon race in 1969 because it lacked the wherewithal to win. It is losing the moon in 2022 because of horrible decisions made by Putin. Russia will be a generation recovering from the blunder if it does so at all.

