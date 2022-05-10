Biden and NATO finally confront Putin — but must do more to stop him

Vladimir Lenin relied on the West’s “useful idiots” to mouth the Kremlin’s propaganda. Vladimir Putin instead has Pope Francis — hardly an idiot but highly useful to Putin in putting some of the blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on “NATO barking at Russia’s door.”

His is hardly the first Western voice to castigate America and other NATO members for extending the alliance’s protective shield to newly liberated former republics of the Soviet Union, which the West historically called the “captive nations.”

Ukraine’s turn came in 1994 when it gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees from the United States, the United Kingdom and the Russian Federation. Then, in 2008, at Washington’s urging, heads of state at the Bucharest Summit declared: “NATO welcomes Ukraine’s and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership. We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO.” Putin responded by invading and occupying part of Georgia. The West accepted it.

In 2014, he turned his sights on Ukraine, seizing the eastern territory and Crimean Peninsula. Again, the West accepted it. During those decades, NATO paid lip service to the eventual admission of Georgia and Ukraine but, contrary to the pope’s allegation of NATO “barking” at Russia, it docilely yielded to Putin’s objections and indefinitely deferred the countries’ actual accession. During those two decades of delay, Kyiv and Tsiblisi, also wary of provoking Putin, never pressed the issue.

NATO’s share of responsibility for Putin’s aggression against Ukraine (and Georgia, Belarus and Moldova) was not from its moribund invitation to the two former Soviet states but from its failure to expedite the process and to reverse Russia’s aggression against NATO aspirants.

Now, inspired by the courage and commitment of Ukraine’s leader and people, the West has awakened to the true nature of Putin and his regime. It has begun to provide the level of support that earlier might have prevented Putin’s war, saved thousands of Ukrainian and Russian lives, and avoided the destruction of European cities and economies.

Yet, the Biden administration and NATO persist in denying Ukraine the most powerful weapons it needs to decisively defeat and repel Russia’s aggression: Polish-supplied fighter aircraft, high-altitude air defenses, coastal defense systems, and a NATO presence in the international waters of the Black Sea.

Despite that excessive self-restraint, the administration’s escalating rhetoric does offer a hopeful path for Putin’s — and Russia’s — long-term future, but only after further avoidable death, destruction and deprivation.

President Biden has sequentially called Putin a soulless thug, a killer, a war criminal, and a perpetrator of genocide who “cannot remain in power.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week declared a practical way to achieve that end. In a visit to Kyiv, he stated what would be, if carried out, a bold new U.S. policy: “We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine.”

Such a diminution of Russian power would not only reduce Moscow’s ability to defeat Ukraine over the long run; it also would hamstring its capacity to attack other countries Putin seeks to dominate: Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, Finland and Sweden, as well as current NATO members such as the Baltics.

Historically, it would be as if the West had mobilized itself and stopped Adolf Hitler after he invaded Austria or Czechoslovakia. A clear Russian defeat and ejection from all occupied Ukraine territory could well encourage the Russian people, and the oligarchs and elites who have profited from Putin’s corrupt and autocratic rule, to muster the will finally to end it. That potential regime-change outcome should serve as an important warning to China’s Xi Jinping, who plans similar aggression against Taiwan.

It is not only Ukrainians who are suffering from Putin’s Nazi-like actions. Russia’s closure of the ports of Mariupol and Odessa has cut off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea shipping lanes that send its wheat to the world. The United Nations reports that 25 million tons of life-sustaining grain from the Ukraine breadbasket is presently blocked from export. Already, the danger of mass hunger looms over African and Middle Eastern countries that depend on Ukraine’s exports.

David Beasley, head of the World Food Program, told CBS’s 60 Minutes last week that Ukraine’s agricultural products feed over 400 million people around the world. He appealed to the international community to open a sea lane to get the food out of Odessa. Charles E. Morrison of Hawaii’s East-West Center endorsed the idea, but cautioned, “The Black Sea humanitarian food corridor should be a priority for developing countries, and it is they, not NATO, who must lead the initiative.”

It is doubtful, however, that smaller, weaker states with limited naval power could deploy a seagoing force imposing enough to temper Putin’s aggression — a task well-suited for American and NATO fleets. It would reprise the role of the U.S. Air Force during the Berlin Airlift to get survival supplies to West Berliners cut off by the Soviet Army. This time, the rescue corridor would enable the flow of food from Ukraine to the outside world.

NATO member Turkey would need to cooperate in the effort since it legally controls access to the Black Sea. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan should favor the idea, having complained in 2016 that it had “nearly become a Russian lake,” urging a greater NATO presence.

The bitter absurdity of Putin’s linking the Allied victory over Nazi Germany to the current war in Ukraine is that Hitler was the aggressor in the 1930s and early 1940s, whereas Putin has been Europe’s ruthless aggressor for a decade and a half. In this invasion of Ukraine, he has replicated Hitler’s war of aggression and repeated Nazi war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. The confirmed reports of Russian atrocities — wanton slaughter of civilians, rape, torture and kidnapping — all not only tolerated but clearly encouraged by Putin — qualify him as nothing less than a Hitler-like monster.

Of all people on earth, the Holy Father should recognize and condemn the pure evil that Putin embodies. Yet, the moral leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Roman Catholics has chosen to legitimize and amplify Putin’s disgustingly cynical posturing as the wronged party in the humanitarian horrors he has unleashed. Pope Francis’s position sadly betrays Pope John Paul’s heroic stance against Soviet domination of Eastern and Central Europe.

It is up to the less saintly leaders of the temporal order to bring the Putin barbarian to heel and show that NATO’s bite is stronger than its bark.

Joseph Bosco served as China country director for the secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and as Asia-Pacific director of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief from 2009 to 2010. He served in the Pentagon when Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia and was involved in Department of Defense discussions about the U.S. response. Follow him on Twitter @BoscoJosephA.