Putin draws down the curtain between Russia and the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday before an international audience gathered in St. Petersburg that the Russian economy was strong and would withstand the pressures of Western sanctions and decreased purchases of Russian oil in Europe. As evidence of Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine mount, for Putin it is the leaders of Europe who deserve the most condemnation.

Putin delivered his 75-minute address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a sort of “Russian Davos” held in the former Russian imperial capital since 1997 that gathers Russian and international business and political leaders. This year, American and European participation was non-existent, although a delegation from Afghanistan’s Taliban government was notably present.

In alternating fiery and sardonic tones, Putin condemned both leaders in the United States and Europe, focusing on an argument he made the previous week in remarks in Moscow before young Russian entrepreneurs and engineers: that the states of Europe are no longer sovereign, fully independent, countries. As Europe and the U.S. increase their cooperation — Putin left unsaid that it was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that encouraged this — Europe is weakening. Europe’s withdrawal from Russian markets, he said, was causing “a worsening in the most profound problems in Western societies.”

Putin claimed, “the European Union has lost its political sovereignty. Its bureaucratic elite are dancing to a foreign pipe, accepting everything they are told from above, thus hurting their own population, and their own economy, their own business.”

Behind the Europeans, Putin said, are Americans with selfish calculations. He said,“Having declared themselves the victors in the Cold War, the United States announced they are the messengers of the Lord on earth, having no responsibilities, but only interests — interests seen as holy.”

Putin’s view of the United States and Europe as aligned together against Russia goes back a decade and a half. In a 2007 speech in Munich he spoke of a “unipolar world” led by the U.S. and its allies that together were “one center of power, one center of force, one center for decision-making.”

Until this spring, Putin had reasoned that Europeans and Americans had interests that differed enough to allow European-Russian economic ties to continue. In Petersburg, Putin referenced remarks he made (virtually) at the Davos economic forum in January 2021, where he said the world could soon “face a formidable break-down in global development, which will be fraught with a war of all against all.” But Putin ended his comments at Davos saying, “Europe and Russia are absolutely natural partners from the point of view of the economy, research, technology and spatial development for European culture” adding that Russia is “a country of European culture.”

Putin’s expectations for a continued link between Europe and Russia are now ended. Europe’s united front in giving both military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine are clearly behind this. About this aid, Putin declared, “the West has not only tried to bring about its scenario of an ‘anti-Russia,’ but has carried out active military appropriations of Ukrainian territory, pumping in armaments and military advisers and continues doing this now.”

Putin claims the West does not care about the well-being of the people of Ukraine, aiming only for a “bridgehead for NATO in the east aimed against Russia and for cultivating aggression and Russophobia [for which] they have not spared any expense.” Russia’s assertion of its sovereignty made necessary its actions in Ukraine, he said.

It is noteworthy that in his several references to Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine, Putin did not name Ukraine as the target, but, specifically, Donbas — the region of eastern Ukraine where Russian forces have made significant advances. Putin may be setting up the possibility for his eventual declaration of victory to be based on a seizure of power of only this part of Ukraine. Putin did not declare he would remove Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government from power in Kiev. While he thundered that the Ukrainian government is controlled from Washington, he did not demand or predict its removal. In denying that Russia is preventing the export of grain from Ukraine, he added, “It’s not about us – it’s about the abilities of the people in power in Kiev. Let them decide what to do, in this case just not to be oriented on their bosses somewhere abroad on the other side of the ocean.”

Does Putin have a plan for Russia’s role in the world given the likely long-term prospects of the conflict he continues to pursue in Ukraine — the largest country in Europe? He knows that Russia needs partners in trade and security. But here he was vague, noting “we are expanding and will continue to expand cooperation with everyone who has an interest in this,” without listing any partner nations.

What Putin counts on is that countries that will “work with” Russia will be willing to look past the death and destruction his military is bringing to Ukraine. But such countries must ignore the fact that the actions of the Russian Federation under Putin’s rule contradict the principle he laid out in his Davos speech of 2021: Russia’s priority is building a state and an economy in which “which people are perceived as the end, rather than the means.”

Putin concluded his remarks in Petersburg with his prediction that the future belongs only to the strong and powerful. He said, “It is clear that the rules and contents of the new world order will be made by strong, sovereign states who do not follow the path set by others.”

We shall see how effective this strategy for global cooperation will be.

Bradley Woodworth is associate professor of history at the University of New Haven. His research focuses on the multiethnic Russian Empire and the USSR. In 1990 and 199,1 he worked as a reporter for an English-language weekly published in what was still then the Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic, today the independent country of Estonia. Follow him on Twitter: @BDWoodworth