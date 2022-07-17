Three essential initiatives to defend democracy against corruption

The expression “all politics is local,” meaning that a politician’s success hinges on his or her ability to understand and influence the issues of constituents, held true for generations. In today’s world, however, the increasingly globalized nature of corruption subverts local democratic politics and processes.

Autocrats use and abuse state resources to corrode institutions, harass the democratic opposition and curtail domestic accountability systems. Leveraging the global financial system and its network of international enablers, autocrats are able to hide and grow these ill-gotten gains offshore, thus increasing their ability to fund domestic repression and even influence politics and elections in other countries.

Recognition of the dangers of transnational corruption is growing. The inclusion of anti-corruption as one of the three core pillars of the Summit for Democracy is part of a broader global effort to rally the democratic community of nations.

The dimensions and complexity of transnational crime defy quick fix solutions. Game-changing progress demands grand-scale solutions such as the following:

Time is running out for democratic leaders to act decisively against transnational corruption. In order to defend democracy, political and civic leaders will need to deploy anti-corruption strategies that are at least as concerted, innovative, adaptive, and transnational as the corrupt networks themselves. Thus far, corrupt actors have been able to exploit fissures within and between democratic countries. Moving forward, to fight kleptocracy and autocracy effectively, the democratic world must demonstrate unity of purpose and action.

Kristen Sample is director, democratic governance, National Democratic Institute (NDI).