We should celebrate, not criticize, Finland’s ‘Master and Commander’

In her short time in office, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has had a wild ride. Recently she endured some criticism — not for applying for NATO membership, but for singing, dancing and drinking alcohol. If only other world leaders were guilty of such crimes and misdemeanors.

Marin’s celebrations are well-deserved. She is leading Finland through possibly the most existential transition in the country’s modern history. Applying for NATO membership is momentous, involving issues of not only Finnish national security but of Finnish national identity. Finland has fought more than 40 wars with Russia and the Soviet Union over the centuries and was subjugated by the Russian empire for 100 years before achieving independence in 1907. In the late 1930s and 1940s, Finland fought valiantly against the Soviet Union in the Winter and the Continuation Wars, though the Soviet Union was able to seize 10 percent of Finland’s territory, which Russia still occupies.

During the Cold War, Finns lived on the knife’s edge, guarding a 1,300-kilometer border with the Soviet Union while suffering the ambiguity of non-alignment under the Soviet shadow, a status that became known as “Finlandization.” It is a term not beloved by Finns. However, to avoid creating tension with its giant and powerful neighbor, until this year most Finns rejected NATO membership. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine was a game-changer for Finns; a September Gallup survey found 81 percent now favor NATO membership, up from 34 percent a year ago.

Marin has led the way, bringing a less enthusiastic Sweden along for the ride. The geopolitical consequences are significant.

Among Vladimir Putin’s dubious justifications for his barbaric invasion of Ukraine was to reverse the tide of NATO enlargement. Whether or not to join NATO — or any organization or alignment — has always been, and must be, a matter of sovereign national choice. Putin’s brazen rejection of the international law prohibiting territorial expansion by military means, and his denial of Ukraine’s sovereignty and of the rules-based world order, cannot be accepted. NATO’s expansion along the northern flank is a strategic defeat for Putin and a high price to pay for his miscalculation; the best he can expect now is a Ukraine that utterly despises him and a reinvigorated and expanded NATO rebuilding its collective defense capabilities with the addition of two militarily capable members.

Marin’s peccadillos — singing, dancing and drinking — are evidence that Finland’s prime minister is an ordinary person whose behavior is well within the mainstream. The same cannot be said of many world leaders who do not know how to shop for their own groceries, drive their own cars, or travel by commercial carriers (let alone dance well). Many around the world would be happy to see their leaders show more common humanity.

Is it dignified or proper for a head of state to be seen singing, dancing and drinking? That is a question for Finns to decide. It is regrettable that the decision has been forced by a tell-tale party video leaked to social media. The leaker likely will not be invited to the next party. Of course, world leaders should know that their every movement and gesture will be scrutinized — possibly exposed to the public, and exploited.

Finns can be proud of their leader and of themselves. Marin has been clear-minded and firm, and has shown acute understanding of the gravity of the threat that Russia poses. Her response when asked how to end the Ukraine conflict was direct and resolute: “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine — that’s the way out of the conflict!” What could be more clear? Finns have been ready to defend themselves for a long time, even to fight alone. Having never demobilized at the end of the Cold War as many did, Finland can mobilize 280,000 well-armed, disciplined active and reserve forces within days. Finns like to say, “We don’t have a defense; we are the defense!”

This is a time for NATO to show solidarity and support bold leadership. Finland’s decision to join the alliance is historic and the entire nation should celebrate — as should all NATO members. Marin has the fortitude to make tough decisions, and to stand up to and face down the bully in the Kremlin. Throughout the West, the guardians of the rules-based world order, good leadership is deeply needed. To show humanity and share joy with friends and colleagues while steering the ship of state through tumultuous seas is good leadership worthy of a “Master and Commander.”

Michael Miklaucic is a longtime defense analyst and publisher on international relations who has worked for several U.S. government agencies.