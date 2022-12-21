As we celebrate the holidays, don’t forget the suffering in Ukraine

At a time when many Americans are undergoing economic challenges due to inflation as well as a general sense of malaise and often even foreboding with COVID-19 still lingering, the holiday period and coming New Year are a fitting time to look outside our own circle to see how others in the world are faring. In Eastern Europe, hundreds of thousands of families are at this moment dealing with the death or maiming of family members and dear friends.

Millions of Americans trace their own family history to the lands of Eastern Europe. The Russian invasion and war in Ukraine, ongoing for more than 10 months, has killed at least 200,000 people. The U.S. military estimates that over 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers and approximately the same number of Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded. We do not yet know how many civilians in Ukraine have been killed, but the number is likely at least several tens of thousands.

The war has caused the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Out of a population in Ukraine of 45 million before the war, about 8 million have fled to neighboring countries in Europe, and about the same number have been displaced internally within the country. Residents of cities throughout Ukraine are forced periodically to find shelter from incoming Russian missiles, and millions must cope with frequent outages of electricity and water, the result of intentional Russian attacks against urban infrastructure.





The war is being pursued by Russia’s President Vladmir Putin, who has near dictatorial power, and the vast majority of Russia’s political elite appear to support the war. Supporters argue that because the lands of Ukraine (most of it) were part of the pre-World War I Russian Empire and then the Soviet Union, they have the right to insist Ukraine remains in Russia’s sphere of interest. Not all of Russia’s population supports the war, but a fear about speaking up and the apathy of many Russians regarding their role as citizens has meant that there are few willing to engage in meaningful civil protest. It seems many have found it easy to allow themselves to be convinced by the state’s pervasive propaganda that the “special military operation” is needed to remove “fascists” from the population of Ukraine.

The end of this war could still be long off. But even with the current level of damage, rebuilding will take years, to be paid — it is to be hoped — by Russia, although it seems inevitable that Europe and the United States will bear some of the cost.

But the emotional damage this war is causing will last much longer, and likely decades. Thousands of families in both countries are now forever changed by the loss of loved ones. Mothers and wives and children in Ukraine — and also in Russia — have lost family members forever. This can never be repaired, never made right.

Ukraine and its citizens will have their eyes firmly on becoming part of the wider European family, with an open society and democratic values. Any hope that Moscow has had to redirect Ukrainians’ aims for their future eastward rather than to the West is likely destroyed.

Russians collectively are faced with the existential problem of not knowing who they are. Putin has built his hold on power using the idea that Russia was the country that defeated Nazi Germany — which is essentially true. Those he has seen as being in the way of his vision for a greater Russia he has defined as “fascists.” He has labelled the democratically elected government of Ukraine as a “Nazi regime,” which for Russians’ own security must be removed from power. Putin apparently views the Ukrainian government as evil, inhumane — and supported by the United States, which according to him longs for Russia’s destruction. Having effectively spread this disinformation among Russia’s population, there is little to no domestic pressure for him to change course.

What is Russia? Who are the Russians? What are their values and shared aims? That is now lost in the viciousness of a war being pursued in their name.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians continue to suffer from incoming Russian missiles intended to demoralize them and weaken their determination to fight. In the continued fighting, more mothers lose their children to a senseless war, more wives lose their husbands, and more children lose their fathers because of intentional lies and because of the Russian government’s apparent unwillingness to value human life above a vision for some imagined, self-centered national glory.

Bradley Woodworth is associate professor of history at the University of New Haven. His research focuses on the multiethnic Russian Empire and the USSR. In 1990 and 199,1 he worked as a reporter for an English-language weekly published in what was still then the Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic, today the independent country of Estonia. Follow him on Twitter: @BDWoodworth