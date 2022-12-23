The Inflation Reduction Act needs enhanced international cooperation

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a good example of what a “Modern American industrial strategy” touted by the Biden administration can achieve. The act is a historic, once-in-a-generation $369 billion legislation that can help accelerate the green transition, get the U.S. on a feasible path to meet its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction goals by 2030, and strengthen and diversify the American supply chain in key industrial sectors like electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries.

However, something important is missing here: Enhanced international cooperation with allies and partners.

The EV tax credit provision of the IRA and the discriminatory nature of the North American assembly requirement in particular are causing unnecessary friction and tension with allies, including Korea, Japan and the European Union, diverting precious opportunities to work together at a critical juncture. This needs to be fixed as soon as possible to the benefit of U.S. national and economic security interests for the following three reasons.

First, it is critical to engage, not alienate, allies and partners for enhanced international cooperation. The war in Ukraine and ensuing turmoil in supply chains, energy and food security around the world calls for key allies to stand united as shown in the swift, sweeping export control against Russian aggression led by the U.S. and joined by its close allies and partners. Building state-of-the-art, sophisticated supply chains in high-tech industries such as semiconductors, EVs and batteries is a huge undertaking, requiring full supply chain cooperation and partnership from trusted friends such as Korea.

Almost 70 percent of new battery production capacity to be deployed in the U.S. by 2025 is being built by Korean battery makers or are joint ventures between U.S. automakers and Korean battery manufacturers. Korean battery makers have so far announced more than $13 billion of new investments in the U.S. by 2025. Such international cooperation enhances U.S. supply chains and economic security, ultimately benefiting U.S. national interests. There is no rationale for discrimination against Korea and other allies when such ‘friend-shoring’ or ‘ally-shoring’ is actually happening. Korea has EV subsidies as well, but they are provided to EV makers on an equal footing regardless of nationality. In 2020-2021, the biggest non-Korean beneficiaries were American EV-makers, receiving approximately 14 percent of all Korean EV subsidies on average.

Second, the U.S. should lead by example, particularly at a time when the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) negotiations are in progress. This ambitious economic initiative by the U.S. was welcomed in the region as a long-overdue attempt to fill the void left by the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) withdrawal. The IRA could be a good litmus test to show that the U.S. is serious and sincere about developing a win-win partnership with friends in the region. In fact, the IRA has the potential to significantly elevate the 14 IPEF partners’ stakes in the negotiation. The U.S. can use the IPEF as a platform to expand the sourcing of critical minerals and develop renewable energy projects to capture carbon credits with IPEF member countries.

Lastly, the IRA should be implemented exactly the way the policy goal was intended, which is to broaden the deployment of EVs, maximize the benefits of consumers and as a result, meet the U.S. greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. While the IRA sent a clear policy signal to the private sector, it needs a period of time to adjust.

Against this backdrop, the IRA implementing regulations at the final stage of drafting by the Treasury Department is critical. A couple of quick fixes should be considered. For instance, the IRA requires critical minerals to be sourced from the U.S. or its free trade agreement partners (FTA), but the potential suppliers of critical minerals such as lithium and nickel among current partners are quite limited. To facilitate the reformulation of the critical mineral supply chain, the ‘FTA’ term should be defined more broadly. If the IPEF were recognized as equivalent to FTA, it could greatly boost mining and processing from resource-rich IPEF countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines. This will provide powerful incentives to IPEF participating countries, especially in the absence of market access elements.

Also, the implementing regulations should provide flexibility for companies to redesign and rebuild EV and critical mineral/battery supply chains, taking into account the realities of the industry and market. If they were specified in an overly ambitious or narrow way where industries cannot meet the deadlines, the intended policy goal of the IRA will not be able to be met. In light of this spirit, if EV makers had announced plans to invest in the U.S. prior to IRA s passage in Congress, such good faith cases should be acknowledged and grandfathered in with a grace period. Such a practical approach will work in the U.S. interest eventually by strengthening EV supply chains among allies, creating high-quality jobs and giving more choices to U.S. consumers.

“Modern American industrial strategy” doesn’t have to be “beggar-thy-neighbors.” The IRA can and should be an innovative new platform to expand and solidify the U.S. supply chains in critical industries through international partnerships with trusted allies and friends.

Han-koo Yeo is South Korea’s former trade minister and a distinguished fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute.