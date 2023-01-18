trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>International
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

As Russia weakens, whoever has soldiers and guns will survive

by Alexander J. Motyl, Opinion Contributor - 01/18/23 7:00 AM ET
by Alexander J. Motyl, Opinion Contributor - 01/18/23 7:00 AM ET
Libyan National Army via AP
In this grab from a video released by the Libyan National Army, Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin, second from right, attends a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of staff of Russia’s armed forces, with Libyan National Army head Khalifa Hifter, in Moscow on Nov. 7, 2018.

When does a state fail? The short answer is: When it loses its “monopoly of violence.” When warlords, revolutionaries, or drug cartels control all or most of its territory, the state has failed and effectively ceased to exist. We owe this insight to the German sociologist Max Weber, who argued over a century ago that just such a monopoly was a central feature of well-functioning states.

Seen in this light, the Russian Federation seems headed for state failure.

Three private armed forces currently operate in Russia. All receive both public and private funding and are closely identified with leaders with inflated political ambitions. As none of them has a clearly defined legal status, they exist as private armies that potentially could undermine the Russian state’s monopoly of violence.

Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov has an army of some 12,000 Chechen fighters. Although technically under the command of Russia’s National Guard, which reports to Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, the “Kadyrovites” remain under Kadyrov’s control. More than 1,000 were deployed to Russia’s war against Ukraine, where, despite their bluster, they haven’t performed too well.

Putin’s former cook, Yevgeny Prigozhin, runs the so-called Wagner Group, consisting of some 10,000 to 20,000 well-trained and well-armed mercenaries who are leading Russia’s assault on Ukrainian positions in the Donbas. An additional 40,000 former convicts have also joined Wagner in recent months, but they serve primarily as dispensable cannon fodder. Some experts believe that Prigozhin is Putin’s rival; others claim he’s Putin’s toady. Whatever the case, it’s clear that Prigozhin’s primary loyalty is to himself.

Finally, there’s Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu’s “Patriot” private military company. It apparently has been deployed to the Vuhledar area of Donetsk Province, where its relations with Wagner have been described as “competitive.” Importantly, Kadyrov and Prigozhin are critics and rivals of Shoigu, whom they blame for Russia’s disastrous military performance in the war. Shoigu, naturally, sees them as a threat to his authority and bailiwick.

Thus far, none of these formations has challenged the official armed forces or Putin, who needs to keep them on a short leash. And although they may be in competition with one another, their relations have remained non-violent. But the mere fact that such forces exist during a war in which the Russian army is performing poorly raises questions about their potential to challenge the Kremlin and serve as private armies.

If Russia continues to lose on the battlefield, if Putin’s fascist regime continues to lose legitimacy and weaken, if the economy continues to shrink, if popular protest grows as the numbers of Russian casualties approaches 200,000, and if the state’s capacity to maintain law and order declines — all perfectly plausible “ifs” today — then whoever has soldiers and guns will survive and thrive. If Russia descends into chaos, neither Kadyrov nor Prigozhin nor Shoigu will take the fall for Putin. Instead, each will happily stab him in the back and try to become kingmaker or king.

The private armies are both symptoms and accelerators of the Russian state’s weakness, and their number and size are likely to increase as the state grows weaker. If they begin appearing in the Russian Federation’s non-Russian administrative units, then we’ll know that Russia is in serious trouble.

Many Western experts agree with this scenario. In an Atlantic Council survey of 167 experts, including Russia-specialists from the public, private and academic sectors, 47 percent “expect Russia to either become a failed state or break up by 2033. More than a fifth (21 percent) consider Russia the most likely country to become a failed state within the next 10 years, which is more than twice the percentage for the next most common choice, Afghanistan. Even more striking, 40 percent of respondents expect Russia to break up internally by 2033 because of revolution, civil war, political disintegration, or some other reason.”

Obviously, experts can be wrong, as they have been so often in the past. But it’s striking that close to half expect nothing good for Russia, if only as an indication of how much the expert mood has changed because of the war. One year ago, few would have dared to suggest that Russia might be headed for oblivion. The change in opinion is as much of a measure of the enormity of Putin’s blunder in attacking Ukraine as it is a predictor of the future. 

If Russia fails as a state, Russians asking the perennial Russian question of “Who is guilty?” will have to look no further than their own strongman.

Alexander J. Motyl is a professor of political science at Rutgers University-Newark. A specialist on Ukraine, Russia and the USSR, and on nationalism, revolutions, empires and theory, he is the author of 10 books of nonfiction, as well as “Imperial Ends: The Decay, Collapse, and Revival of Empires” and “Why Empires Reemerge: Imperial Collapse and Imperial Revival in Comparative Perspective.”

Tags Ramzan Kadyrov Russia private armies Russia under Vladimir Putin Russian invasion of Ukraine Sergei Shoigu Vladimir Putin Wagner Group

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  2. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary matchup, new poll finds
  3. Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
  4. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  5. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  6. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
  7. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  8. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  9. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  10. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  11. George Santos gets two committee assignments
  12. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  13. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  14. Here’s how California is trying to hold on to its rainwater 
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy urges Biden to negotiate on debt
  16. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  17. Former roommate: Santos had ‘delusions of grandeur’
  18. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
Load more

Video

See all Video