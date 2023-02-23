What has Putin taught us one year into the war in Ukraine?

As oligarch researchers, we have been writing about Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly since his second invasion of Ukraine. The subsequent war has been dynamic, revealing new information about Putin and his mindset. It has also revealed that many of the war’s observers — including those whom we otherwise admire — have lost some of their ability to remain independent and objective about Putin. With the first anniversary of the war upon us, it is a good time to step back and take stock. What has Putin taught us so far?

First, we remain very comfortable with our model of Putin as an oligarch, as discussed in The Hill. Oligarchs are opportunists, also outlined in The Hill. And Putin has consistently behaved like an opportunist throughout this war, doubling down rather than backing down. In response to Western military support for Ukraine, he has displayed another element of oligarch behavior, adjusting his affordable loss calculation. We also continue to conclude that Putin sees the war in Ukraine as the big chance he has been waiting for to secure his historical legacy, demonstrating another common oligarch attribute. Perhaps the one element of oligarch behavior Putin has not been showing of late is a “friends with benefits” strategy of rapid coupling with and decoupling from a series of strategic partners. He has certainly decoupled from a lot of former partners, but has drawn closer to only a few international allies, such as Alexander Lukashenka in Belarus and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey. His relationship with China’s Xi Jinping remains complex.

Next, we have been startled by the cavalier fashion with which Putin’s nuclear threats have been dismissed by otherwise well-informed observers. We were gob-smacked when the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists advanced its Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds to midnight, the closet it has been since this measurement’s inception in 1947, and the international response was … crickets. We remain comfortable with our assessment that Putin would consider the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. That assessment is shared by other mainstream observers.

Finally, we are disappointed, but not surprised, with the ineffective Western response to Putin so far. That response has taken on a jingoistic and moralistic tone, particularly in the United States. The many opportunities we have laid out in previous articles for creative statesmanship and finding “an off ramp for Putin” have not been pursued. That is unfortunate, because the West’s confrontational approach has provided Putin with the moral oxygen he needs to maintain and enhance his power domestically. His history of coming back from previous failures suggests that the current stalemate in Ukraine will only cause him to double down on authoritarianism.

While we suggested that any struggle to succeed Putin was likely to be dynamic, we have learned that the likely pool of successors has been constantly shifting. Some of the candidates we’ve previously suggested in The Hill — Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Russian billionaire Yuri Kovalchuk and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny — now seem unlikely. Other candidates have emerged but appear to have faded, such as Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. This dynamism suggests that Putin remains very much in control, as we have discussed in The Hill and predicted for some time. He remains a master of secrecy and stealthiness, as our model suggests.

Russia’s currency, the ruble, remains stronger than it was before the war. While the Russian economy contracted by 2.5 percent in 2022, that performance is better than expected and the decrease is less than Russia has suffered in earlier crises. The same can be said for inflation, which rose by 11.9 percent, far less than the 21.3 percent projected earlier in 2022. These results played a role — along with some public opinion manipulation — in Putin’s 82 percent approval rating in January 2023. None of this signals that Putin is going away any time soon. He also retains support from many of the leading economies of the Global South: India, South Africa and, in a qualified way, China. It is foolish to minimize these positive developments as seen from Putin’s office.

Despite all of the wishful thinking about his declining health and mental capacity, and the snarky pseudo-analysis in much of the mainstream media in the West, Putin remains the same oligarch we have been studying for over 25 years. We expect him to continue to surprise Ukraine and the West in the period ahead, as surprise has always been his greatest asset.

David Lingelbach is a professor of entrepreneurship at The University of Baltimore and author. He lived and worked in Russia from 1994 to 1999, where he served as president of Bank of America — Russia and worked with Vladimir Putin.

Valentina Rodríguez Guerra is an author and oligarch researcher.

Together they are writing a book about oligarchs.