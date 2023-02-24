How to best oversee the billions in US aid to Ukraine

President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, where he announced an additional $450 million in U.S. security assistance to support Ukraine. Simultaneously, there have been increased calls for greater oversight of U.S. aid. Given the volumes of U.S. assistance provided to date — Congress has appropriated $113 billion since February 2022 — and corruption concerns in Ukraine, this is not unreasonable. Congress should invest in existing mechanisms in both the U.S. and Ukraine, rather than creating new bureaucracy to oversee this aid.

Since February 2022, the United States has provided a significant amount of security, humanitarian and economic assistance to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unprovoked aggression. To date, Ukraine has received over $50 billion in support from the United States. Calling this support “unprecedented” has become trite, but by several measures it is indeed unprecedented. In a typical fiscal year, the United States provides just over $1 billion in direct budget support. In 12 months of war, Ukraine has received over $13 billion in direct budget support with an additional $9 billion planned for 2023.

Some observers have called for a special inspector general for Ukraine assistance modeled on similar entities created for Iraq and Afghanistan reconstruction. This approach attempts to create a parallel that has little basis in reality. After decades of war in Afghanistan, the interim government that assumed power in 2001 lacked the capacity to manage the immense amounts of aid — over $146 billion in 10 years. Decades of war and severe repression under the Taliban resulted in a stunted civil society sector that lacked the capacity to provide external transparency and accountability. Further, some have suggested that the special inspector generals in Iraq and Afghanistan provided a chilling effect on U.S. assistance efforts, reducing the appetite to take smart risks.

This is not the case in Ukraine where civil society and the government have demonstrated that they have the capacity to provide a level of accountability and transparency in fighting corruption. Most recently, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky’s government announced investigations into corruption at the country’s defense ministry and elsewhere that triggered resignations by senior government officials. The disclosure of these investigations is positive: Even during a war, the Ukrainian government remains committed to rooting out corruption. Rather than create another bureaucratic hurdle for U.S. assistance, additional funds should be designated to help strengthen and expand Ukraine’s existing anti-corruption efforts. This includes support for Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau and other independent investigatory bodies that can tackle official corruption. In March 2022, the Biden administration centralized support for independent media and civil society working to defend democratic institutions and expose corruption in Ukraine through the European Democratic Resilience Initiative. The U.S. and its partners should continue to provide support to Ukrainian civil society to enable them to hold their own government accountable rather than creating an additional layer of bureaucracy with a special inspector general.

Ukraine has struggled with corruption — largely a remnant of Soviet rule — and a desire by Russian President Vladimir Putin to maintain Ukraine as proxy state under Russia’s control.

The Kremlin undoubtedly relishes in calls by U.S. policymakers on both the far left and far right to stem the flow of aid to Ukraine because of corruption, as Putin has sought to drive wedges amongst Western nations supporting Ukraine. Make no mistake — reduced support for Ukraine is a victory for Putin. Ukraine denied Putin the quick and sweeping victory he desired. As the Kremlin now seeks to prolong the conflict to increase the odds of success, any reduction in aid to Ukraine would be a victory for Russia.

The significant volume of assistance that the United States has provided Ukraine does warrant oversight; indeed all U.S. foreign aid is subject to robust monitoring to ensure transparency and accountability. To date, however, there is no evidence to suggest that the existing inspector generals at the Departments of Defense, State and USAID cannot provide robust oversight of these funds. In January, the three inspector generals released a joint strategic oversight plan that lays out the U.S. government’s approach to providing transparency and accountability of these funds — including 64 ongoing or planned projects in addition to the 14 that have already been completed. Meanwhile, Ukraine was making clear — albeit slow — progress in the fight against corruption pre-war, and it has continued to do so. As Ukraine and its partners look to a potential spring counter-offensive, now is not the time to create new layers of bureaucracy that could potentially slow down the flow of vital weapons and financial assistance. Instead, Congress and other Washington-based stakeholders should put their trust in the existing mechanisms in place and let them do their jobs.

Elizabeth Hoffman is the director of congressional and government affairs and fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C.

Conor M. Savoy is a senior fellow with the Project on Prosperity and Development at CSIS.