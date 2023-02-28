China is missing an opportunity for leadership regarding Ukraine

Ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offers China an opportunity for leadership that could advance its sagging moral authority throughout the world. But the “peace plan” for Ukraine released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Feb. 24 shows that China is missing that opportunity and instead is showing itself incapable of fulfilling its responsibility to help stop the carnage— and even complicit in it.

The document asserts that sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected; hostilities should cease; civilians should be protected; and that the use of nuclear weapons should not be contemplated. These are principles that, if truly embraced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership, would compel China to firmly demand an end to Russia’s invasion, a demand that almost certainly, if backed up by China’s economic power, would be met.

Russia, not Ukraine, has violated all of these principles. Russia has invaded a sovereign state, targeted, tortured, raped and kidnapped thousands of civilians, and has repeatedly threatened to escalate the conflict with the use of nuclear weapons. But China’s document suggests that both sides of the conflict are equally responsible for ending it: “All parties must exercise restraint,” it preaches. Would China “exercise restraint” if its territory were invaded, its women and children were ruthlessly killed by marauding soldiers?

Last March, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Yuchen said that the root of the Ukraine crisis was a “Cold War mindset” and “power politics.” China’s plan reiterates this observation, calling for an end to the “Cold War mentality.” For decades, under Vladimir Putin’s autocratic rule, Russia — not Ukraine — has stoked international tensions with attempts to reassemble the Soviet Union at the expense of its former captive nations that now want to be free and independent.

China is pretending to be neutral, but in fact providing cover for Russia’s war and Russia’s war crimes, by demanding an end to sanctions, and demanding negotiations while Russia occupies and devastates huge swaths of Ukraine and hits vital civilian infrastructure with missiles and drones purchased from Iran. Calls for negotiations in this situation mean one thing: that Russia should succeed in dismembering part of a neighboring state with impunity. Such an outcome would be a victory for Putin’s neo-imperialism; it would create a massive “frozen conflict” and ensure more warfare in the coming years.

China, as a historical victim of imperialism itself, should oppose any aggression with the intent to colonize other lands. Exploitation by colonial powers in the 19th century, including by Czarist Russia, and the ruthless conquest of large parts of the country by the Japanese in the 20th century, left massive scars on the Chinese psyche. In July 2021, at the CCP’s 100-year anniversary, President Xi Jinping stated: “After the Opium War in 1840, China gradually became a semi-colonial and semi-feudal society. The country was humiliated, the people suffered, and civilization was dusted. The Chinese nation suffered unprecedented disasters.”

Where, then, is China’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine? On the contrary, China has parroted Russia’s claim that its war of conquest is to defend itself from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a defensive alliance of which Ukraine is not a member. And China has further endorsed Russia’s war by blaming “U.S. hegemony” for the crisis. Despite Russia’s colonial war, China has forged an increasingly close partnership with Russia; two days before the release of its supposedly disinterested peace plan, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, told his Russian counterpart that “the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era continues to operate at a high level.”

The CCP appears to be trying to hide from the Chinese people the fact that, while positive leadership in this tragic situation would arouse admiration around the world, the government’s refusal to help end the bloodshed in Ukraine is isolating China, putting China in league with a brutal invader. About three-quarters of United Nations member-states endorsed a resolution sponsored by Germany calling for Russia to leave Ukraine. It was opposed by a group of only six mainly rogue states and vassals of Russia. China was among 32 states abstaining from the vote. But China’s state television made no mention of the resolution’s central demand for a Russian withdrawal, or China’s abstention.

If China follows the obligations implicit in its peace plan, China will demand an end to Russia’s bloody invasion and condition future relations on compliance with that demand. China would earn great credit in the eyes of the world by doing so.

Aaron Rhodes (@Rhodesaaron) is a senior fellow with the Common Sense Society and president of the Forum for Religious Freedom-Europe.