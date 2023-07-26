An historic step in advancing religious freedom

In a world replete with geopolitical tensions, economic disparities, and environmental challenges, the issue of religious freedom has often been sidelined and treated as a second-rate human right. Now, in an underreported but groundbreaking move, the United Nations Security Council has taken a decisive step toward promoting religious freedom and protecting the rights of religious minorities worldwide.

On June 14, 2023, the Security Council adopted UN Resolution 2686, proposed by the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, marking the first time the council has received a mandate specifically addressing religious freedom concerns.

UNSCR 2686 comes at a critical time, as religious freedom is increasingly under threat in various parts of the world. In his introduction of the resolution at the UN Security Council meeting on tolerance and international peace and security, UK Ambassador James Kariuki stated, “Freedom of religion or belief, including the freedom not to have a religion, is a fundamental human right. And yet, religious minorities have time and again been specifically targeted, including in conflict. … When communities come under attack in situations of conflict, it is the role of this Council to address it.”

The resolution recognizes the significance of religious freedom as a fundamental human right and acknowledges the indispensable role that it plays in fostering inclusive and peaceful societies. Most significantly, the resolution requires the UN secretary-general to submit a report on religious freedom related threats to international security.

At a cursory glance, the resolution may strike as lacking potency, falling short of the decisive enforcement capabilities wielded by the UN Security Council operating under Chapter VII of the UN Charter or omitting pivotal operative terms like “decides” or “resolves.” Nonetheless, it evokes parallels to another resolution that has demonstrated remarkable impact over time.

UNSCR 1325, adopted in 2000, shed light on the unique challenges faced by women in conflict situations, emphasizing the need for their meaningful participation in peacebuilding efforts. This landmark resolution led to tangible results, including the development of National Action Plans, enhanced protection measures, and greater accountability for gender-based crimes. In addition, it significantly advanced the cause of gender equality and women’s participation in peace and security processes. Much like UNSCR 1325, UNSCR 2686 could have similar transformative effects on the protection of religious freedom and religious minorities.

Despite the presence of China and Russia on the Security Council, countries that have faced criticism regarding their own records on the freedom of religion and belief, UNSCR 2686 represents a pivotal moment in the global fight for religious freedom. Its adoption signifies a growing recognition among member states of the urgency to address religious persecution and uphold it as a first-rate human right.

To fully appreciate the potential impact of UNSCR 2686, we must examine some of the religious freedom crises that have persisted around the world. In regions like the Middle East and North Africa, religious minorities, particularly Christians, have faced systematic discrimination, violence and forced displacement. The ongoing violence against Coptic Christians in Egypt, for example, has been a tragic illustration of religious persecution. For over two millennia, Coptic communities have suffered attacks on churches, abductions, and targeted killings, creating an environment of fear, insecurity and impunity.

In countries like Pakistan and Nigeria, religious minorities, including Christians and Muslims, have faced relentless targeted violence from extremist groups, leaving countless lives shattered and communities torn apart.

Most notably in China, the Chinese government’s human rights abuses against the largely Muslim Uyghur community, including mass arbitrary detentions, forced labor, and cultural suppression, have drawn widespread condemnation.

As with UNSCR 1325, which saw the formulation of National Action Plans by various countries to implement its provisions, UNSCR 2686 may inspire states to develop concrete strategies to protect religious minorities and religious freedom domestically and make resources available for the support of initiatives internationally.

It is crucial to recognize that the resolution’s non-binding nature does not diminish its potential impact. UNSCR 1325 was not legally binding, yet it catalyzed significant progress in addressing gender-based violence and women’s empowerment in conflict zones. Similarly, UNSCR 2686 can serve as a powerful advocacy tool and increase access to resources for religious freedom activists, civil society organizations, and governments working to protect the rights of religious minorities.

While the challenges in promoting and securing religious freedom remain immense, the adoption of UNSCR 2686 marks a significant turning point in the global fight for religious freedom. It represents a collective commitment from the international community, both East and West, to protect religious minorities and uphold the fundamental principle that everyone has the right to practice their faith or no faith, without fear of persecution.

As with UNSCR 1325, the true impact of UNSCR 2686 will depend on the determination and dedication of governments, civil society, and religious leaders to translate its principles into concrete actions. Let this resolution be the impetus for sustained global efforts toward religious tolerance, understanding, and the protection of religious freedom worldwide.

Sara Salama is an international lawyer with expertise in international religious freedom.