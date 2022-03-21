The UN has been AWOL on Ukraine — let’s have it do a peacekeeping mission

Both of us were in official positions in 1994 (one a member of Congress and the other a foreign service officer). That was when the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, signed by the U.S., UK and Russia, reaffirmed the sovereignty of Ukraine — and, in case of aggression, committed to assist it including resort to the UN Security Council, in exchange for Ukraine turning over nuclear weapons on its territory to Russia. Russia has now grossly violated that agreement, and then vetoed UN Security Council condemnation of its aggression. To its credit the UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly condemned Russian aggression, but subsequently has not followed up.

No one knows today where the Ukraine war, the most dangerous conflict for the entire world since the Cuban Missile Crisis 60 years ago, will take us. The current apparent stalemate and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may be a way out, but it is just as likely that Russia could grind down Ukraine’s cities and culture with indiscriminate firepower with the goal of eventually overrunning the entire country, or, if suffering continued military reversals, escalate dangerously. In light of these frightening possibilities, and given the mission of the UN enshrined in its 1945 Charter, that organization can and should do more.

An opportunity for the UN to make a difference is days away. At NATO’s March 24 Summit its leaders could endorse a UN international peacekeeper mission in Ukraine. Polish, Czech and Slovene leaders discussed this initiative with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their trip to Kyiv last week. Details on the Eastern Europeans’ proposal are sketchy, but fleshed out plans published in Defense One call for a humanitarian zone with a peacekeeping force in the west of Ukraine. The immediate purpose would be to allow millions of Ukrainians escaping the violence to find refuge within the country, as opposed to fleeing throughout Europe, with huge attendant costs and dislocation. The zone would also provide an in-country location for the Ukrainian government if it were pushed out of Kyiv, strengthening its claim to legitimacy. Finally, the zone would make it impossible for Russia to conquer the whole country, unless it wants to add to its woes by taking on an international community humanitarian mission.

The obvious candidate to organize such a zone is the UN, with its extraordinary experience in both peacekeeping and humanitarian operations. NATO is far too provocative to Russia, and any action by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which operates by consensus, would undoubtedly be blocked by Moscow. The same would be the case in the UN Security Council, but Ukraine and its supporters could seek approval of a zone from the UN General Assembly, which sufficed in 1950 to authorize the UN intervention in the Korean War.

Key would be the peacekeepers and their mission. While they would have to defend themselves and the zone’s perimeter, they would be neither heavily armed nor tasked to challenge Russia elsewhere in Ukraine. Composition of the force would come from states volunteering forces, but U.S. troops would likely have to participate to inspire other states to step forward. Agreement to the plan would be required obviously from the Ukrainian government, as well as its commitment not to launch military operations out of the zone. States abutting the zone would also have to agree. But given the recent diplomatic success of the United States and its partners, and the advantages of the plan, such agreement is eminently feasible.

The world has passed the point where it can emerge from the Ukraine conflict unscathed, and the plan is limited, defensive and humanitarian in contrast to actions such as a no-fly zone or provision of weapons that could strike strategic targets in Russia. Moreover, the establishment of such a zone, or even steps to put one in place, could move Moscow to reconsider its goals and open the door to a compromise political solution.

We urge the U.S., Ukraine and other European states to make clear to the UN that it is past time for that organization to step up and provide peacekeepers to guarantee a safe zone for humanitarian aid and the many millions fleeing the unprovoked carnage by Russia in Ukraine. Surely both Congress and the Biden administration have the leverage to insist that this be done. How sad it would be if a key pillar of the international order built after World War II just stands by while that order faces extinction.

Jane Harman served nine terms in Congress as a Democratic representative from California and was ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee. She is currently president emerita of the Wilson Center and the author of “Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe.”

Ambassador James Jeffrey resigned from the foreign service in 2020 after 37 years of service. He was ambassador to Iraq, Turkey and Albania, as well as deputy national security adviser. He is now Wilson Center Middle East chair.