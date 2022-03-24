Does China win betting on losers?

China’s tilt toward Moscow, which was reaffirmed on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, may now appear the height of folly. But China has a record of winning despite betting on losers.

As the world wonders how China may manage relations with Russia in the aftermath of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s savage invasion, a review of how China has dealt with some other “losers” is in order.

First, by losers, don’t read those vanquished in combat, but the rogues gallery of the worst human rights violators in the world. China embraced not just unseemly regimes, but arguably the cruelest on the planet, including the Kim dynasty in North Korea, the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia and the military junta in Myanmar.

North Korean communists have turned their country into a vast gulag. Dynasty founder Kim Il-Sung invaded the south in 1950, unleashing a terrible civil war that left 5 million Koreans dead. Mao’s fledgling communist state rescued North Korea from defeat by dispatching waves of “volunteers” to repel the U.S., South Korean and UN counteroffensive. China has been North Korea’s ally ever since.

Thousands of Chinese “experts” aided the nihilistic Khmer Rouge from 1975 to 1979 while Khmer Rouge policies led to the deaths of 1.7 million Cambodians, over one-fifth of the Cambodian population. There is no evidence Chinese participated in the slaughter. But Beijing’s aid kept the Khmer Rouge regime afloat until Vietnam invaded.

China supports Myanmar’s military junta, even as the generals carried out what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others have y characterized as genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority. Although Beijing warmed to civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi when she seemed ascendant, when the generals staged a coup in February 2021, China expressed its regret — but stopped the UN Security Council from imposing sanctions that would bite.

One might think China’s support for odious regimes would redound to Beijing’s disadvantage. But China likely sees strategic success:

North Korea remains a buffer between China and American forces in the south.

China eventually dropped the Khmer Rouge and won support of the Hun Sen government, which shields China from criticism of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations of Beijing’s territorial expansion in the South China Sea.

Ties to the Myanmar junta ensure access to resources — and deflect from China’s mistreatment of its own Muslim population in Xingjian.

China profits from these deals with the devil through strategic patience, no apparent remorse and flexibility when the time is right. The Chinese Communist Party views foreign policy through a purely pragmatic lens. Its attachment is not to individual leaders but to the strategic benefits relationships deliver.

China’s tilt toward Putin’s Russia is such a strategic bet. China supports an autocratic Russia as a thorn in America and the West’s side, a buffer against any challenge to the Chinese Communist Party’s claim to leadership and a source of much-needed oil. Keeping Russia from leaning West may well be China’s top strategic priority.

As former State Department official Daniel Russel put it, “The growing breadth and depth of Sino-Russian cooperation is rooted in sheer pragmatism, not in ideology…. Russia and China are making common cause to better defend their respective interests and their authoritarian systems from Western pressure.”

As Russia built up its forces around Ukraine and the U.S. warned of the impending invasion, China and Russia issued their now-famous declaration on Feb. 4 heralding their “friendship with no limits.”

China is now trying to adjust to the bad press that has accrued.

Chinese Ambassador to Washington Qin Gang wrote March 17 that China-based its approach to Ukraine (not Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) on: support for the UN Charter, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and taking “legitimate security concerns…seriously.”

It is unlikely that this presages a strategic shift by China on Putin’s bloody war. The Chinese evidently want to have it both ways: They will not block or even condemn Russia’s brutal invasion, but they want to suggest some rhetorical distance from Moscow’s atrocities.

China is not alone in supporting unseemly regimes. The United States has propped up a number of authoritarian regimes and horrid leaders over the years. But the U.S. shows remorse, changes course and seeks to square its values with its strategic interests. China has supported the worst of the worst, without second thoughts.

China’s leader Xi Jinping may regret his “no limits” backing of Putin, but only because Russia has run into stiff resistance and galvanized the West under U.S. leadership. Beijing’s long-term strategic calculus on Russia likely will not change and Beijing will apply the same strategic patience, lack of remorse and ultimate flexibility to Russia that has served it in the past.

Putin should not take any solace. Just as Beijing dropped Pol Pot and, for a time, leaned toward Aung San Suu Kyi, Beijing will consider Putin himself entirely dispensable.

If China changes its position on support for Russia, it will not be out of abhorrence for Putin’s savagery. One can imagine Chinese leaders shifting support to a successor regime in Moscow with a simple message to Putin. To paraphrase “The Godfather” — It’s not personal, Vladimir. It’s strictly business.

Mark C. Storella is professor of the practice of diplomacy at the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University and previously served as an American diplomat for three decades.