Legitimate #MeToo victims biggest losers in Depp-Heard circus trial

The verdict that came out of the Virginia courthouse was stunning: While Johnny Depp prevailed and Amber Heard was utterly discredited, their toxic relationship forever tarnished whatever Hollywood luster they could claim before the trial got underway.

But unfortunately, the biggest loser of all will likely be legitimate victims of abuse who have been harmed by Amber Heard’s attempt to cloak herself in the flag of the #MeToo movement.

After six weeks of bizarre and lurid testimony drew to a close, the jury unanimously ruled that Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp on all counts and awarded Depp $15 million in damages. Depp, who was countersued by Heard, was found guilty of one of three charges and forced to pay his ex-wife $2 million in compensatory damages.

The verdict was a clear rebuke and repudiation of Heard, a comparatively unknown actress whose biggest credit was her role in the “Aquaman”series before she decided to pen an op-ed in The Washington Post that Depp contended implied that he was a domestic abuser.

Depp, on the other hand, has been a Hollywood A-lister for decades, starring in some of the most iconic roles in Tinseltown, including the “Pirates of Caribbean” series, “Edward Scissorhands,” “Donnie Brasco,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and numerous other blockbuster hits.

Depp made a very bold move in choosing to sue Heard for defamation, given that the bar for victory was incredibly high, but to his credit he certainly met it. Over the course of the trial, his legal team picked apart Heard’s narrative, ultimately convincing the jury that she was not the victim she so publicly claimed to be.

An important takeaway from the trial is that people who claim to have been abused had better make sure they can back up their claims and that those accusations are rooted in fact. Heard ultimately became a cautionary tale that it is risky business to paint yourself as a victim when there is clear evidence that you may actually be the abuser.

The recorded conversations and videos that came to light during the live-streamed court proceedings painted an incredibly unflattering picture of Heard, undercutting her attempt to become a self-appointed example of victimized women. Following the verdict, she predictably and cynically claimed that she was once again silenced by a powerful man after having the bravery to go public with her accusations. Her team released a statement that swapped out the #MeToo flag for an American flag, claiming she was denied her right to free speech.

The entire trial should deliver a warning to celebrities who choose to throw themselves into the spotlight with sensational claims that can be disproven. Like Jussie Smollett, who filed a false police report and claimed to be a victim of a racist attack, Heard saw whatever short-term gains of sympathy rapidly overwhelmed by an avalanche of negative media attention and long-term pain.



Despite revelations of his deeply toxic marriage, enormous appetite for illegal drugs and alcohol, and profane comments directed toward his ex-wife, Depp will likely continue to enjoy a stratospheric level of stardom and as many lucrative acting opportunities as he desires. Heard, on the other hand, is likely to see her prospects for acting evaporate.

Her brand is now inextricably linked to the disturbing details of the trial and marred by the jury’s conclusion that she was a dishonest and vengeful manipulator who was not to be trusted.



In the end, this trial showed clearly that those who profess that they are stepping forward to speak “their” truth, better make sure it’s actually “the” truth. It is an important distinction.

Between Depp and Heard, the former was the winner in terms of monetary judgments and securing the sympathy of the public. But in reality, everybody lost mightily — and perhaps nobody more so than a future legitimate victim of abuse who might hesitate to come forward out of fear that he or she will be labeled an “Amber Heard,” making up salacious and false accusations for personal gain or to harm an ex-spouse.

The implications of the trial will likely be felt for a long time to come, and by any measure this courtroom conclusion was hardly a happy Hollywood ending.

Evan Nierman is CEO of crisis PR firm Red Banyan and author of “Crisis Averted: PR Strategies to Protect Your Reputation and the Bottom Line.”