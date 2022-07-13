What can be done when the Supreme Court turns political?

The U.S. Supreme Court has occupied an exalted place in America. Its justices are the fellowship of the final word. They are expected to rise above politics to fulfill the promise of equal justice under the law.

But in several recent rulings, the court has shown it is neither infallible nor apolitical. Its six conservative Justices clearly intend to shift the nation to the right, even to the point of reversing “settled law” and ignoring precedents set by their predecessors.

Fortunately, the Supreme Court is subject to the same checks and balances as the other two branches of national government. Congress and the president of the United States have the authority and obligation to keep the court from delegitimizing itself. Whether either will be able to fulfill that obligation should be a key issue in the November election.

It wouldn’t be easy. Voters would have to defy the oddsmakers to give Democrats significant majorities in the House and Senate. The Senate would have to scrap its filibuster rule, give President Biden authority to restore the court’s ideological balance by appointing additional justices and confirm them.

Right-leaning decisions

The court’s reversals of Roe v. Wade and its ruling 15 years ago that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could regulate carbon pollution from power plants, conservative justices confirmed worries that they plan a hard shift to the right.

In 2013, the court struck down the provision of the Voting Rights Act that required nine states with histories of discrimination to get pre-clearance from the Justice Department before changing their voting rules. The court’s conservative majority ruled “things have changed dramatically” in the states and blatant discrimination was rare.

But the decision “opened the floodgates to laws restricting voting throughout the United States,” according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Since then, the court’s conservative majority has repeatedly upheld discriminatory state voting rules that Republicans are putting in place to dominate elections.

In 2010, the court ruled corporations can make unlimited monetary contributions to congressional campaigns. The conservative majority reasoned that big contributions “do not give rise to corruption or the appearance of corruption.” The late Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote, “The appearance of influence or access, furthermore, will not cause the electorate to lose faith in our democracy.”

But Gallup found earlier this year that only one in four adults have confidence in the court today, the lowest in 50 years of surveys.

Checks and balances

In April 2021, Biden created a 36-member commission to study potential reforms of the court. Its final report described several ways the other two branches of government can rein in the Supreme Court’s overreach:

Limiting the court’s reach : Despite common practice, the Constitution does not give the court the power to decide the constitutionality of the nation’s laws. Congress and the president can deny the court’s jurisdiction over specific bills or topics.

: Despite common practice, the Constitution does not give the court the power to decide the constitutionality of the nation’s laws. Congress and the president can deny the court’s jurisdiction over specific bills or topics. Changing the court’s size : Congress has changed the number of justices several times. It set the size of the court at six members in 1789, five in 1801, back to six in 1802, seven in 1807 and nine in 1837. Congress could authorize the president to appoint new Justices to restore ideological balance.

: Congress has changed the number of justices several times. It set the size of the court at six members in 1789, five in 1801, back to six in 1802, seven in 1807 and nine in 1837. Congress could authorize the president to appoint new Justices to restore ideological balance. Changing justices’ tenure: Lifetime tenure is intended to insulate justices from politics, but arbitrary factors like retirements and deaths can throw the nation’s highest legal authority badly out of balance for a generation or more.

The commission points out “Republican presidents have appointed 15 of the last 19 Justices and six of the current nine Justices, even though Democrats have held the presidency for 16 of the last 28 years and have received more votes in six of the last even presidential elections.” While former President Donald Trump was able to appoint three justices over four years, Presidents Carter, Clinton and Obama could choose only four during their total of 20 years in office.

The court’s legitimacy at stake

In February, the Pew Research Center found that 84 percent of Americans said the justices should not allow their political views to influence decisions. Even before the justices’ controversial recent decisions, Pew found that 44 percent of its respondents had an unfavorable opinion of the court — a “public image as negative as it has been in many years.”

The commission predicted this noting, “Judges should not be partisans,” it warned. And “because federal judges are appointed and confirmed by political actors — the belief that the judiciary is independent can be undermined if judges are perceived to be ‘playing on the team’ of one party or another.”

In addition, the court’s reputation is at risk when its decisions on political or social issues are “significantly or increasingly distant from the strongly held preferences of a large majority of the public,” the commission warned. And presciently, “Observers worry that, absent a change in membership, the Court will reverse longstanding precedents that may be favored by a large segment of the public, such as those concerning reproductive rights.”

Republicans will go on the warpath if Democrats try to change the current court, but turnabout is fair play. The nation remembers how then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) denied President Obama his right to appoint Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016, claiming it was because it was an election year. Then in 2020, McConnell orchestrated the confirmation of Trump’s final appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, a week before that year’s presidential election.

The commission’s most important point is that the Supreme Court is not infallible. It can undermine American’s faith in justice. When that happens, the other two branches must rein it in.