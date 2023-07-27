She wants to help special-needs children, but she’ll need the Supreme Court’s help to do it

New Orleans social worker Ursula Newell-Davis thought she had everything necessary to open a respite care business for children with special needs. She had an office, phone and supplies. Most importantly, she had love.

As the mother of three sons, including one with autism and another killed in a random act of gun violence, she feels the pain of struggling families.

“I’m closest to the problem,” she says. “I’ve lived this firsthand daily.”

Yet when Newell-Davis applied for state permission to launch her respite care agency in 2019, the Louisiana Department of Health shut her down.

The denial had nothing to do with her qualifications. She has a master’s degree in social work and nearly 25 years of experience with satisfied customers.

Regulators blocked Newell-Davis for a far less legitimate reason: They prefer working with a closed group of industry insiders because it makes oversight easier. Put simply, regulators prioritize the convenience of government bureaucrats over the welfare of children.

Rather than accept this rigged system, Newell-Davis fought back with representation from a public interest law firm, the Pacific Legal Foundation. So far, her constitutional challenge has gone nowhere. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana upheld the underlying laws in 2021, and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that decision in 2023.

Newell-Davis is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. Our public interest law firm, the Institute for Justice, filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case on July 14, 2023, laying out more than 600 years of history showing why Newell-Davis should prevail. The Supreme Court has said the Fourteenth Amendment protects rights “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition,” so we provided the proof.

Common law courts as far back as 1377 understood the value of economic liberty — the right to earn an honest living without unreasonable government interference, free from state-sponsored monopolies.

But judges do not need such long memories as that. They only have to look back one decade to the brothers of Saint Joseph Abbey, a Benedictine monastery in Louisiana. When these monks announced plans to sell handcrafted caskets without state permission, regulators closed in. The state Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors told them they would need a funeral director license to sell their boxes — an outrageous demand to make of monks who had no interest in being funeral directors.

Hoping the Constitution was not yet dead, the brothers went to the same district court that buried Newell-Davis’s case. Then they went to the same appeals court. But instead of getting stiffed, they scored a landmark victory for economic liberty.

“The great deference due state economic regulation does not demand judicial blindness to the history of a challenged rule or the context of its adoption nor does it require courts to accept nonsensical explanations for regulation,” a unanimous panel of judges held in August 2013.

Instead of honoring its own words, the Fifth Circuit has chosen to memory-hole the standard as its 10th anniversary approaches. Other courts have betrayed economic liberty in other ways. Judges have upheld restrictions on teeth-whitening in Alabama, shuttle driving in Colorado and home-health services in Kentucky. Judges even upheld a law requiring college degrees for daycare providers in Washington, D.C.

More recently, on July 12, a state court in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, upheld a law requiring African-style hair braiders to graduate from beauty schools that don’t even teach African-style hair braiding, which makes about as much sense as forcing religious carpenters to be funeral directors.

All of these courts dismiss economic liberty using a Supreme Court invention called “rational basis review.” To survive rational basis review, the government need only articulate a legitimate state interest for legislation. No evidence is necessary to show that laws actually achieve their purpose. Judges can accept speculation, good intentions, and after-the-fact rationalizations for bad laws. Results can be “unjust,” “unfair,” “unwise” and “foolish.” The Supreme Court even allows “stupid laws.”

The reason has to do with judicial deference to the legislative branch. Courts want to give lawmakers space to experiment. But the hands-off approach dooms nearly all challenges to legislative overreach, leaving people like Newell-Davis vulnerable.

Some courts have started to push back, accepting arguments similar to the one that worked for the monks. The Supreme Court of Georgia struck down restrictions on lactation consultants in 2023, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court struck down restrictions on property managers in 2022 and the Texas Supreme Court struck down restrictions on eyebrow threaders in 2015.

The U.S. Supreme Court should make the next move. Otherwise, the U.S. Constitution could end up in a casket.

Jaimie Cavanaugh is an attorney. Anna Goodman is the Bingham Fellow at the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Virginia.