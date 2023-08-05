Republicans’ pathetic ‘What about Hunter?’ defense of Trump

For the last seven years, Donald Trump has dramatically lowered the standard for public discourse in the United States. The question is whether the two political parties must lower their standards, too. Politics is, and always has been, a blood sport. But even cage fighting has a rule against low blows.

With the 2024 presidential campaign already underway, especially with Trump in the mix and dominating the news, candidates will be tempted to go low. One tactic is “gotcha politics,” the practice of digging up dirt on opponents to malign their competence or character. Political campaigns routinely hire dirt diggers to conduct “opposition research.”

If that research or a candidate’s behavior during the campaign legitimately reflect on their fitness for the presidency, gotcha politics is fair play. But the behavior of House Republicans has sunk into sleaze and character assassination.

Republicans are in a tough spot. If they don’t rise to Trump’s defense by sinking to his level of insult and innuendo, he will do more than vilify them; he will try to ruin their political careers.

Nevertheless, we who witness the presidential race over the next 15 months should hope that some decency will prevail. We should insist on it. But so far, it does not look good.

Exhibit A is the House Oversight Committee chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) He is determined to find dirt on President Biden’s son, Hunter, even after a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney and a grand jury could not find serious wrongdoing in a five-year investigation.

Hunter, a recovering drug addict, was charged with failing to pay $2 million in federal income taxes and with an illegal purchase of a firearm. He has now paid his back taxes, plus penalties and interest, and he reached an agreement with the Justice Department that does not involve jail time.

Republicans are incensed and allege without credible evidence that President Biden influenced the outcome. After Special Counsel Jack Smith issued the latest charges against Trump, many of the former president’s apologists immediately tried to change the subject to Hunter Biden.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), another candidate for the GOP’s presidential nomination, claimed lamely that the new indictment showed a double standard in the justice system, “one for political opponents and another for the son of the current president.” Yet, it is ludicrous to suggest the allegations against Hunter Biden are equivalent to those against Trump.

Meantime, Comer seems determined to show that Hunter Biden benefitted financially from his father’s position. The Oversight Committee has even created a website dedicated to its “Biden Family Investigation.” It alleges without proof that the Bidens were involved in “shady business deals.”

Although neither the U.S. attorney, the grand jury, nor the House has found any definitive evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) publicly mentioned the possibility of an impeachment inquiry into the president “when more of this continues to unravel.” However, what’s unraveling is any standard of decency and fairness in Congress.

The motives here are as contemptible as they are transparent. House Republicans want to help Trump by taking attention away from his indictments on many felony charges related to his conduct before, during and after his presidency. McCarthy’s comment is a seamy attempt to put President Biden in the same moral category as Trump by indicting Biden with innuendo in the court of public opinion.

As if this weren’t enough, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who seems to photo-bomb every event at which the national media appear, sank to an all-time low in taste and decorum. She displayed a nude picture of Hunter Biden during a meeting of the Comer committee (a photo apparently purloined from his private laptop) and accused him of “making pornography.” Several other Republicans reportedly posted the photo on social media.

In the coming months, we can expect Trump and his supporters to continue trying to taint the national jury pool by characterizing the charges against him as a ploy to derail his presidential campaign. But Trump’s legal troubles are entirely of his own making. He and his attorneys will have difficulty disputing the detailed charges listed in Smith’s 45-page indictment because they are based on testimony by Republicans, including Trump’s closest White House advisers.

If Republicans continue using their “What about Hunter?” defense, Democrats would be justified in asking, “What about Jared?” What is behind the $2 billion commitment he received from Saudi Arabia after leaving the White House? Was it a case of influence peddling? Did it have anything to do with the secret plan to invade the Saudi’s longtime rival Iran, the document Trump took from the White House and showed to interviewers? Does the choice of Trump-owned golf courses for Saudi-backed LIV golf league tournaments factor into this?

Partisans can dish innuendo and play gotcha politics forever. They can count on unfounded allegations getting political traction in a nation prone to conspiracy theories. But those tactics prove they can’t, or don’t want to, talk about issues that hit close to home for the people.

If congressional committees insist on conducting investigations of alleged wrongdoing, they should follow the example set by the House Jan. 6th committee. It was professional, transparent, thoroughly documented and based on testimony from members of Trump’s party.

But in general, politicians should leave investigations of alleged wrongdoing to the justice system. And they should resolve to raise their standards for fairness and facts in conducting the nation’s business.